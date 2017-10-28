J.T. Barrett Breaks Drew Brees' Big Ten Record for Most Career TD Passes

Nati Harnik/Associated Press

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback J.T. Barrett made history Saturday at Ohio Stadium against the Penn State Nittany Lions, as his 14-yard touchdown pass to Terry McLaurin in the second quarter made him the all-time Big Ten leader in touchdown passes.

According to Jon Spencer of the Mansfield News Journal, Barrett surpassed former Purdue and current New Orleans Saints signal-caller Drew Brees with his 91st career scoring strike.

Barrett's touchdown pass to McLaurin came with the No. 6 Buckeyes trailing the No. 2 Nittany Lions 21-3 in a key Big Ten clash at home.

The senior is in the midst of perhaps his best passing season, as the record-breaking touchdown through the air was his 22nd of the season to go along with just one interception.

Barrett threw for a career-high 34 touchdowns as a freshman in 2014, and he is on pace to surpass that mark in 2017.

The Texas native has also been one of the nation's best dual-threat quarterbacks throughout his collegiate career with 36 rushing touchdowns to his credit over the past four years.

Barrett is somewhat of an under-the-radar Heisman Trophy candidate this season. He has an uphill climb toward that honor due to the dynamic play of Penn State running back Saquon Barkley.

While Barrett set the passing touchdown record Saturday, he was already the all-time Big Ten career leader in total touchdowns responsible for.