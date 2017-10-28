European Championship Darts 2017: Scores, Results, Schedule After Saturday

European Championship Darts 2017: Scores, Results, Schedule After SaturdayOctober 28, 2017
Peter Wright survived a scare in the second round of the 2017 European Championship darts, beating Jonny Clayton 10-8 in a thriller on Saturday at Ethias Arena in Hasselt, Belgium.
Earlier, Michael Smith and Rob Cross had secured wins, with Daryl Gurney also booking his spot in the quarter-finals by beating Stephen Bunting 10-6.
Mensur Suljovic advanced to the quarters as well by virtue of a 10-4 triumph against Gerwyn Price.
Recap
Saturday's action kicked off with Suljovic, who fell behind Price 1-0 before reeling off the next seven legs to take a commanding lead.
Price battled back and managed to make it 7-3, but it wasn't long before the 2016 finalist finished him off 10-4 and booked his place in the quarter-finals.
In the next match, Smith started strongly and moved into a 5-2 lead before Benito van de Pas rallied and managed to get the gap down to 6-4 at the interval despite an average of just 87.
The Englishman then moved ahead again, making it 8-4, and put victory within sight. Yet back came Van De Pas, taking it to the decider, as PDC Darts' official Twitter account showed:
PDC Darts @OfficialPDC
WE GO ALL THE WAY!! Benito van de Pas forces the decider here in Hasselt! https://t.co/2U53EW6opL2017-10-28 18:59:40
However, Smith held his nerve and finished strongly, coming up with a 118 checkout to clinch a 10-9 win.
Cross looked set for a tough test against Dave Chisnall and stormed into a 4-1 lead early on before Chizzy staged a spirited fightback.
Despite being clearly affected by a back injury, he pulled it back to 6-3 and was still able to show his class, as PDC Darts showed:
PDC Darts @OfficialPDC
Chizzy, struggling badly with a bad back, drops his dart and still manages to do this... Unbelievable, really. https://t.co/OFuSgKmTKH2017-10-28 19:58:18
Chizzy battled back to 8-6 and then 9-7 but could not do enough to take victory, Cross seeing it out 10-7.
Gurney was next up and generally looked in control throughout against Bunting. He moved into a 5-2 lead and, although Bunting got it back to 6-4, finished strongly to take it 10-6.
Live Darts managed to break down Gurney's win:
Live Darts @livedarts
@Superchin180 Six 180s, 66% on the doubles and a 94 average from the Grand Prix champion as he ends the hopes of a resurgent Bunting in Hasselt.2017-10-28 21:02:17
That just left Wright and Clayton to battle it out, and Snakebite certainly looked in the mood, per PDC Darts:
PDC Darts @OfficialPDC
PETER WRIGHT GETS THE PARTY STARTED IN HASSELT! https://t.co/jrrLHfpr4b2017-10-28 21:08:58
However, Clayton made a great start, storming into a 4-0 lead, before Wright finally managed to get off the mark, finding a double 10 to make it 4-1.
Clayton missed chances to further extend his lead, allowing Snakebite to level it up at 5-5 with an average of 96.
The colourful Scot then moved ahead for the first time in the match at 6-5, but Clayton held on and brought it back to 7-7 to set up a tense finish.
The pair could not be separated, taking it to 8-8, before Snakebite's quality eventually prevailed after he sealed it 10-8.
It was an exciting end to the evening's action, Wright coming back from an awful start but showing his resilience to book a place in the last eight.
Sunday Schedule
Afternoon Session (beginning at 12:45 p.m. UK Time)
Michael van Gerwen vs. Simon Whitlock
Kyle Anderson vs. Mensur Suljovic
Peter Wright vs. Daryl Gurney
Rob Cross vs. Michael Smith
Evening Session (beginning at 7 p.m. UK Time)
Van Gerwen/Whitlock vs. Anderson/Suljovic
Wright/Gurney vs. Cross/Smith