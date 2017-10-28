    European Championship Darts 2017: Scores, Results, Schedule After Saturday

    Gill ClarkFeatured Columnist IOctober 28, 2017

    EXETER, UNITED KINGDOM - MARCH 02: Peter Wright looks on during Night Five of the Betway Premier League Darts at Westpoint Arena on March 2, 2017 in Exeter, England. (Photo by Harry Trump/Getty Images)
    Harry Trump/Getty Images

    Peter Wright survived a scare in the second round of the 2017 European Championship darts, beating Jonny Clayton 10-8 in a thriller on Saturday at Ethias Arena in Hasselt, Belgium.

    Earlier, Michael Smith and Rob Cross had secured wins, with Daryl Gurney also booking his spot in the quarter-finals by beating Stephen Bunting 10-6.

    Mensur Suljovic advanced to the quarters as well by virtue of a 10-4 triumph against Gerwyn Price.

    For the full results, visit the PDC's official website.

         

    Recap

    Saturday's action kicked off with Suljovic, who fell behind Price 1-0 before reeling off the next seven legs to take a commanding lead.

    Price battled back and managed to make it 7-3, but it wasn't long before the 2016 finalist finished him off 10-4 and booked his place in the quarter-finals.

    In the next match, Smith started strongly and moved into a 5-2 lead before Benito van de Pas rallied and managed to get the gap down to 6-4 at the interval despite an average of just 87.

    The Englishman then moved ahead again, making it 8-4, and put victory within sight. Yet back came Van De Pas, taking it to the decider, as PDC Darts' official Twitter account showed:

    However, Smith held his nerve and finished strongly, coming up with a 118 checkout to clinch a 10-9 win.

    Cross looked set for a tough test against Dave Chisnall and stormed into a 4-1 lead early on before Chizzy staged a spirited fightback.

    Despite being clearly affected by a back injury, he pulled it back to 6-3 and was still able to show his class, as PDC Darts showed:

    Chizzy battled back to 8-6 and then 9-7 but could not do enough to take victory, Cross seeing it out 10-7.

    Gurney was next up and generally looked in control throughout against Bunting. He moved into a 5-2 lead and, although Bunting got it back to 6-4, finished strongly to take it 10-6.

    Live Darts managed to break down Gurney's win:

    That just left Wright and Clayton to battle it out, and Snakebite certainly looked in the mood, per PDC Darts:

    However, Clayton made a great start, storming into a 4-0 lead, before Wright finally managed to get off the mark, finding a double 10 to make it 4-1.

    Clayton missed chances to further extend his lead, allowing Snakebite to level it up at 5-5 with an average of 96.

    The colourful Scot then moved ahead for the first time in the match at 6-5, but Clayton held on and brought it back to 7-7 to set up a tense finish.

    The pair could not be separated, taking it to 8-8, before Snakebite's quality eventually prevailed after he sealed it 10-8.

    It was an exciting end to the evening's action, Wright coming back from an awful start but showing his resilience to book a place in the last eight.

    Sunday Schedule

    Afternoon Session (beginning at 12:45 p.m. UK Time)

    Michael van Gerwen vs. Simon Whitlock

    Kyle Anderson vs. Mensur Suljovic

    Peter Wright vs. Daryl Gurney

    Rob Cross vs. Michael Smith

    Evening Session (beginning at 7 p.m. UK Time)

    Van Gerwen/Whitlock vs. Anderson/Suljovic

    Wright/Gurney vs. Cross/Smith

    Related

      Darts logo
      Darts

      European Championship: Michael van Gerwen, Simon Whitlock Advance

      Gianni Verschueren
      via Bleacher Report