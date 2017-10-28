EPL Results: Saturday's Week 10 Scores, Updated 2017 Premier League Table

Nigel Roddis/Getty Images

Manchester City maintained their lead at the top of the Premier League standings in Week 10, courtesy of a spectacular 3-2 win over West Bromwich Albion on Saturday.

The result meant rivals Manchester United remain five points behind the Sky Blues, with the Red Devils beating Tottenham Hotspur earlier in the day. Chelsea and Arsenal also took care of business and nestled into the top five along the way.

Results

Manchester United 1-0 Tottenham Hotspur

Arsenal 2-1 Swansea City

Crystal Palace 2-2 West Ham United

Liverpool 3-0 Huddersfield Town

Watford 0-1 Stoke City

West Bromwich Albion 2-3 Manchester City

Bournemouth 0-1 Chelsea

Standings

Team, Points

Manchester City, 28

Manchester United, 23

Tottenham, 20

Chelsea, 19

Arsenal, 19

Liverpool, 16

Watford, 15

Newcastle, 14

Burnley, 13

Southampton, 12

Huddersfield, 12

Brighton, 11

Stoke City, 11

WBA, 10

Leicester, 9

West Hal, 9

Swansea, 8

Everton, 8

Bournemouth, 7

Crystal Palace, 4

Recap

Matthew Phillips added some late excitement to the match between City and West Brom, but Pep Guardiola's troops held on for a 3-2 win. Leroy Sane, Fernandinho and Raheem Sterling got on the scoresheet for the league-leaders.

As shared by Alex Richards of the Daily Mirror, the Citizens have set a title-winning pace:

It doesn't hurt that the teams behind City have come up against each other in recent weeks, with someone always doomed to drop points. Spurs were arguably the most in-form team of the group trailing the Sky Blues coming into Week 10, but a loss at Old Trafford knocked them back.

Anthony Martial scored the only goal of the match after 81 minutes to hand Spurs their second defeat of the season. United Manager Jose Mourinho told MUTV he was satisfied after the contest:

Arsenal had to come from behind to beat Swansea City, with Aaron Ramsey and Sead Kolasinac turning the situation around at the Emirates Stadium, and Eden Hazard scored the only goal in a narrow win for Chelsea over Bournemouth.

Liverpool ended their three-match winless run with a 3-0 thumping of Huddersfield Town and moved up to sixth place in the process. Georginio Wijnaldum, Daniel Sturridge and Roberto Firmino got on the board at Anfield.