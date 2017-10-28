    EPL Results: Saturday's Week 10 Scores, Updated 2017 Premier League Table

    Gianni VerschuerenFeatured ColumnistOctober 28, 2017

    WEST BROMWICH, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 28: Fabian Delph of Manchester City celebrates victory after the Premier League match between West Bromwich Albion and Manchester City at The Hawthorns on October 28, 2017 in West Bromwich, England. (Photo by Nigel Roddis/Getty Images)
    Nigel Roddis/Getty Images

    Manchester City maintained their lead at the top of the Premier League standings in Week 10, courtesy of a spectacular 3-2 win over West Bromwich Albion on Saturday.

    The result meant rivals Manchester United remain five points behind the Sky Blues, with the Red Devils beating Tottenham Hotspur earlier in the day. Chelsea and Arsenal also took care of business and nestled into the top five along the way.

                 

    Results

    Manchester United 1-0 Tottenham Hotspur

    Arsenal 2-1 Swansea City

    Crystal Palace 2-2 West Ham United

    Liverpool 3-0 Huddersfield Town

    Watford 0-1 Stoke City

    West Bromwich Albion 2-3 Manchester City

    Bournemouth 0-1 Chelsea

    Manchester United's French striker Anthony Martial celebrates after scoring the opening goal of the English Premier League football match between Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford in Manchester, north west England, on October 28, 201
    OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

    Standings (for the full standings, visit WhoScored.com)

    Team, Points

    Manchester City, 28

    Manchester United, 23

    Tottenham, 20

    Chelsea, 19

    Arsenal, 19

    Liverpool, 16

    Watford, 15

    Newcastle, 14

    Burnley, 13

    Southampton, 12

    Huddersfield, 12

    Brighton, 11

    Stoke City, 11

    WBA, 10

    Leicester, 9

    West Hal, 9

    Swansea, 8

    Everton, 8

    Bournemouth, 7

    Crystal Palace, 4

                      

    Recap

    Matthew Phillips added some late excitement to the match between City and West Brom, but Pep Guardiola's troops held on for a 3-2 win. Leroy Sane, Fernandinho and Raheem Sterling got on the scoresheet for the league-leaders.

    As shared by Alex Richards of the Daily Mirror, the Citizens have set a title-winning pace:

    It doesn't hurt that the teams behind City have come up against each other in recent weeks, with someone always doomed to drop points. Spurs were arguably the most in-form team of the group trailing the Sky Blues coming into Week 10, but a loss at Old Trafford knocked them back.

    Anthony Martial scored the only goal of the match after 81 minutes to hand Spurs their second defeat of the season. United Manager Jose Mourinho told MUTV he was satisfied after the contest:

    Arsenal had to come from behind to beat Swansea City, with Aaron Ramsey and Sead Kolasinac turning the situation around at the Emirates Stadium, and Eden Hazard scored the only goal in a narrow win for Chelsea over Bournemouth.

    Liverpool ended their three-match winless run with a 3-0 thumping of Huddersfield Town and moved up to sixth place in the process. Georginio Wijnaldum, Daniel Sturridge and Roberto Firmino got on the board at Anfield.

    Related

      World Football logo
      World Football

      Live: Athletic vs. Barcelona

      Rob Train
      via AS.com
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Messi's Incredible Miss — He IS Human!

      Streamable
      via Streamable
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Who Would Win? Real Madrid 2000s vs. 2010s

      Karl Matchett
      via Bleacher Report
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Hazard Seals Chelsea Win Over Bournemouth

      Gianni Verschueren
      via Bleacher Report