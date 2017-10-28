Mexican F1 Grand Prix 2017 Qualifying: Sebastian Vettel Takes Pole

Mexican F1 Grand Prix 2017 Qualifying: Sebastian Vettel Takes PoleOctober 28, 2017
Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel took pole position for Sunday's Mexican F1 Grand Prix for the 50th of his career, while Max Verstappen finished in second place and championship leader Lewis Hamilton in third.
Verstappen had been the man to beat in qualifying, but Vettel came up with the goods late by 0.086 seconds, with teammate Kimi Raikkonen down in fifth.
Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas make it an all-Mercedes second row. Vettel needs to win the race and hope Hamilton does not finish in the top five on Sunday if he is keep his title hopes alive.
The final results are provided by Formula 1:
Formula 1 @F1
INITIAL CLASSIFICATION (END OF QUALIFYING): A stunning lap sees Sebastian Vettel claim pole #MexicoGP 🇲🇽 #F1 #Quali https://t.co/BMtCHGAV3t2017-10-28 19:08:50
Recap
There was no Pierre Gasly for qualifying. The Frenchman managed just two laps in final practice before engine trouble forced him to stop, per F1 on NBC Sports:
F1 on NBC Sports @F1onNBCSports
We have 19 cars in this session - Pierre Gasly will sit it out after his engine issue in FP3. Tough weekend so far #F1onNBC #MexicoGP2017-10-28 18:01:02
That meant just four drivers would miss out on Q2—the two Haas drivers, Kevin Magnussen and Romain Grosjean, were joined by Marcus Ericsson and Pascal Wehrlein.
Brendon Hartley was the next to go, handing team Toro Rosso further misery after he lost power early in Q2 and was forced out of the session.
Meanwhile, Max Verstappen was setting the pace, going a half-second quicker than his rivals with a stunning lap, as BBC Sport's Andrew Benson highlighted:
Andrew Benson @andrewbensonf1
Verstappen finishes Q2 0.346secs clear of the field, then VET & HAM. A mighty performance. Can he do it in Q3? https://t.co/3eZoIOpX9e2017-10-28 18:41:17
At the other end of the standings, Williams duo Felipe Massa and Lance Stroll and McLaren's Fernando Alonso and Stoffel Vandoorne were all out in Q2.
The Formula 1 Twitter account provided the official standings at the end of the session:
Formula 1 @F1
INITIAL CLASSIFICATION (END OF Q2): VER on top heading into the top 10 shootout 👏 #MexicoGP 🇲🇽 #F1 #Quali https://t.co/mSzdiVl0L92017-10-28 18:43:31
Verstappen was again the man to beat in Q3, going quicker than Vettel and Hamilton to take provisional pole.
However, drama followed, as the 20-year-old swent under investigation for blocking Valteri Bottas, per Sky Sports F1:
Sky Sports F1 🏎 @SkySportsF1
Verstappen under investigation for blocking Bottas SSF1: https://t.co/QWKK4cKWwh Blog: https://t.co/MxNPlYwr4w #SkyF1 #MexicoGP #F1 https://t.co/EvXWBsc1Lt2017-10-28 18:57:23
Mercedes were happy to give their view of the incident:
There was more to follow. Vettel snatched pole at the end of the session with a brilliant lap that impressed commentator Jonathan Legard:
Jonathan Legard @legardj
#MexicoGP2017 Vettel ain’t going quietly. Storming pole position. Hamilton P3. All in hand so far needing 5th to clinch the title2017-10-28 19:03:56
Mercedes may have been surprised by the pace of the Red Bulls, but Vettel showed he is unwilling to give up the title fight just yet.
Hamilton may not be too disappointed to be third, knowing that a top-five finish will be enough to secure the championship if Vettel wins Sunday.