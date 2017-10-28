Joel Embiid: 'I'm Going to Try to Dunk On' Nerlens Noel in Every 1-on-1 Matchup

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The Dallas Mavericks will host the Philadelphia 76ers at American Airlines Center on Saturday night, and Joel Embiid doesn't plan to take any mercy on his good friend Nerlens Noel.

Speaking to reporters at shootaround Saturday afternoon, Embiid joked that he plans to try to put Noel on a poster if the two are matched up.

"Anytime I get a matchup to go one-on-one against him, I'm going to try to dunk on him," Embiid said, per the Philadelphia Inquirer's Keith Pompey.

Pompey also relayed comments from Noel, who said he plans to have fun with Embiid when they battle in the post:

NBC Sports Philly's Molly Sullivan relayed a photo of the former teammates reuniting in Dallas on Saturday:

Beyond dunking on Noel, Embiid will try to propel the Sixers to their second win of the 2017-18 season after they lost a heartbreaker to the Houston Rockets at the buzzer Wednesday evening at the Wells Fargo Center.

Through four appearances, Embiid is averaging 20.0 points, 10.5 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.3 blocks on 50.8 percent shooting from the field.

Noel, who's in his first full season with the Mavericks, has registered 8.0 points, 7.0 boards and 1.0 block a night while shooting 64.3 percent from the field.

Dallas, which has opened the season 1-5, will also be looking for its second win of the season following a 96-91 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday at FedExForum.