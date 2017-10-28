Eden Hazard Scores in Chelsea's Narrow Win over Bournemouth

GLYN KIRK/Getty Images

Chelsea grabbed a narrow 1-0 win over Bournemouth in the Premier League on Saturday, courtesy of a goal from Eden Hazard.

The winger struck early in the second half, and the Cherries were unable to turn a late offensive into an equaliser.

Here's a look at the team sheet, via Simon Johnson of the London Evening Standard:

Pedro and Cesc Fabregas started with plenty of energy, and the former went close early, firing a shot over from a promising position.

Asmir Begovic denied former team-mate Hazard when the Belgian was given time on the ball, but Bournemouth largely dealt with their opponents well. When they did give away a chance, courtesy of an awful clearance, Alvaro Morata somehow missed from close range, firing wide.

Sports writer Dan Levene couldn't believe it:

The Spaniard had a goal disallowed shortly after, as Cesar Azpilicueta played him in from an offside position, and Morata again went close after 34 minutes but couldn't work the ball past Begovic.

Steve Cook made two brave blocks to end the half, keeping out Pedro and Fabregas yet again, and despite Chelsea's best efforts, the hosts kept a clean sheet going into half-time.

Football365 noted things didn't go Chelsea's way in the first half:

The Cherries were more positive coming out of half-time, and Cook tried his luck with an ambitious long-range strike that flew over.

The goal came at the other end of the pitch, however, when Simon Francis gave away the ball and Hazard squeezed a shot past Begovic, who perhaps should have done better.

Per HLN's Kristof Terreur, the Belgian likes to go up against the Cherries:

Substitute Jordon Ibe tried to hit back but saw his shot blocked by Antonio Rudiger, with the ball narrowly flying over the goal. In an open game, Pedro's pass for Hazard fell just behind the Belgian, who couldn't keep his shot on target as a result.

Ibe again missed the target and Begovic denied Pedro with a calm save, with the action moving up and down the pitch at pace.

Substitute Callum Wilson gave the Cherries a new dynamic, and Azplicueta had to be on point to deny the forward with a strong block. Meanwhile, Fabregas missed a great opportunity to end the contest but rushed his shot and fired over.

Begovic almost gave Willian a chance on a platter in attempting to clear, and Cook mustered Bournemouth's first shot on goal at Thibaut Courtois in injury time, but it was to no avail.