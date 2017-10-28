    Jerry Hairston Jr. Reportedly Linked to Yankees Vacant Manager Job

    Alec NathanFeatured ColumnistOctober 28, 2017

    NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 04: Jerry Hairston Jr. #17 of the New York Yankees bats against the Philadelphia Phillies in Game Six of the 2009 MLB World Series at Yankee Stadium on November 4, 2009 in the Bronx borough of New York City. The Yankees won 7-3. (Photo by Nick Laham/Getty Images)
    Nick Laham/Getty Images

    Jerry Hairston Jr., who won a world Series with the New York Yankees in 2009, is reportedly being considered for the franchise's vacant managerial position.

    According to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal, Hairston's name is among those that has been linked to the job after Joe Girardi was let go Thursday.

    A front-runner has yet to emerge, but YES Network's Jack Curry outlined the qualifications the Yankees are likely to look for once they intensify their search:

    According to New York Daily News, catching coordinator Josh Paul, vice president of baseball operations Tim Naehring, High-A Tampa manager Jay Bell and specialty hitting coach Reggie Willits are all in-house candidates who could be considered for the position.

    Bookmakers in Las Vegas (h/t Sporting News' Arthur Weinstein) have listed bench coach Rob Thomson as the favorite to be named the Yankees' next manager at 6-1.

    Hairston, 41, spent 16 seasons in the majors as a utility man but has no prior managerial experience.

