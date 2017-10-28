La Liga Results 2017: Scores and Updated Table After Saturday's Week 10 Matches

Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

Barcelona remain top of the table in La Liga after a 2-0 win over Athletic Bilbao at San Mames on Saturday, while Valencia continued their superb start with a 2-1 victory at Alaves.

Goals from Lionel Messi and Paulinho were enough to give the visitors the win on manager Ernesto Valverde's first return to his former side.

The Catalan giants remain four points clear at the top, ahead of Valencia, while Atletico Madrid stay fourth as they could only manage a 1-1 draw with Villarreal.

Saturday's La Liga Results

Alaves 1-2 Valencia

Atletico Madrid 1-1 Villarreal

Athletic Bilbao 0-2 Barcelona

Sevilla vs. Leganes (To be updated.)

La Liga Table (Goal Difference)

1. Barcelona 28 pts (25)

2. Valencia 24 pts (16)

3. Real Madrid 20 pts (11)

4. Atletico Madrid 20 pts (9)

5. Leganes 18 pts (2)

6. Villarreal 17 pts (5)

7. Sevilla 17 pts (4)

8. Real Betis 16 pts (2)

9. Real Sociedad 14 pts (2)

10. Celta Vigo 11 pts (4)

11. Athletic Bilbao 11 pts (-2)

12. Levante 11 pts (-2)

13. Espanyol 10 pts (-4)

14. Getafe 9 pts (1)

15. Girona 9 pts (-5)

16. Deportivo La Coruna 8 pts (-8)

17. Eibar 7 pts (-17)

18. Las Palmas 6 pts (-15)

19. Alaves 3 pts (-12)

20. Malaga 1 pt (-16)

Saturday Recap

Barcelona remain unbeaten in La Liga but were made to work hard for all three points against Athletic.

Football writer Kieran Canning noted how the hosts had the better of the game in the early stages:

However, Barca slowly grew into the game, as Messi hit the post from close range after gliding past goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga.

ESPN FC's Samuel Marsden noted how it was already the 10th time the post has denied Messi this season:

The Argentinian was not to be denied for too long, opening the scoring on 36 minutes by firing home Jordi Alba's cross in from the left.

Barca almost doubled their lead minutes later, Paulinho the man to be denied by the woodwork this time.

The second half was a scrappier affair, with Barca's missing Andres Iniesta's controlling presence in midfield and the hosts' having chances.

However, a combination of poor finishing and excellent defending from Samuel Umtiti and Marc-Andre ter Stegen in the Barcelona goal, prevented the visitors' backline from being breached.

Barca then added a second late on. Messi on the counter fed Luis Suarez, but Arrizabalaga parried his shot—only to have the ball fall to Paulinho to tap home.

Once again, Barca were reliant on Messi for the win, but their defence impressed and Umtiti and Ter Stegen have been central to the team's unbeaten start to the campaign.

Valencia maintained their superb start with yet another win, thanks to goals from Simone Zaza and Rodrigo.

Squawka Football illustrate just how prolific the pair have been for Los Che:

Manager Marcelino's side have now won six consecutive La Liga games, scoring 23 goals in the process, and look set to be a real force in the Spanish top flight this season.

A key part of their success has been the form of Rodrigo, and football writer Simon Harrison provided a neat analysis of what he brings to the team:

Valencia face Leganes and Espanyol next before they welcome current leaders Barcelona to Mestalla Stadium.

Elsewhere, Atletico Madrid's stuttering start continued, as Villarreal held them to a draw at the Wanda Metropolitano.

The result is a fifth draw in six games for Atleti, who took the lead through Angel Correa, although the goal owed plenty to a moment of magic from Antoine Griezmann.

The Frenchman showed incredible vision to volley the ball out to Correa, who took a couple of touches before slipping past goalkeeper Mariano Barbosa at his near post.

However, football writer Sid Lowe was not completely convinced Griezmann intended to pick out his teammate:

However, Atletico were denied victory late on when Carlos Bacca headed home in the 81st minute to rescue a point.

Manager Diego Simeone's side stay fourth, level on points with Real Madrid, having played a game extra, with Villarreal three points further behind.