College Football Scores 2017: Week 9 Results, Twitter Reaction and Highlights

Jay LaPrete/Associated Press

The Penn State Nittany Lions came to Columbus, Ohio, as a distinct underdog against the surging Ohio State Buckeyes.

The home team had been playing excellent football since absorbing a 31-16 defeat against Oklahoma in the second game of the season, and it had a chance to gain a bit of revenge after losing at Penn State a year ago.

However, the Nittany Lions opened the game in explosive fashion, as Heisman Trophy candidate Saquon Barkley ran back the opening kickoff 97 yards for a touchdown, and he also scored on a 36-yard TD run in the second quarter.

Sixth-ranked Ohio State roared back in the fourth quarter and came through with a 39-38 victory over the second-ranked Nittany Lions.

One of the key plays in the game came midway through the third quarter when Penn State wide receiver DeAndre Thompkins caught a 37-yard TD pass from Trace McSorley. Thompkins and Ohio State defensive back Denzel Ward engaged in an end-zone battle for the pass, and the play was originally ruled an Ohio State interception. However, the play was overruled upon replay review.

There was no stopping Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett after that, who three of his four TD passes in the fourth quarter. Barrett hit Marcus Baugh with a 16-yard TD pass with 1:48 remaining to complete the Ohio State comeback.

Ohio State is likely on a collision course with No. 5 Wisconsin in the Big Ten championship game at the conclusion of the regular season. The Badgers went on the road to Champaign, Illinois, and defeated Illinois by a 24-10 margin.

Running back Jonathan Taylor carried 12 times for 73 yards, but the Wisconsin offense was unable to assert itself against an aggressive Illini defense that looked good throughout the game. However, Illinois was unable to move the ball consistently, and that allowed Wisconsin to move to 8-0.

The third-ranked Georgia Bulldogs dominated in their 42-7 victory over Florida. The Bulldogs will almost certainly move up to the No. 2 spot in the rankings behind idle Alabama as a result of their one-sided win over their longtime rivals and Penn State's loss at Ohio State.

The Bulldogs took the drama out of this game early, as they scored three first-quarter TDs to help take a 21-0 lead. Sony Michel scored one of those touchdowns on a 74-yard run, and he also scored on a 45-yard scamper in the third quarter.

Notre Dame continued its impressive season with a 35-14 victory over a solid NC State team. The Fighting Irish had a hard-fought 21-14 lead at halftime, but they broke the game open with a pair of scores in the third quarter.

Julian Love took an interception back 69 yards for one score, and Josh Adams followed with a 77-yard bolt up the middle to give Notre Dame complete control of the game.

Top 25 Scores and Stats

No. 6 Ohio State 39, No. 2 Penn State 38: Ohio State, 529-283 edge in total yards; 201-91 edge in rushing yards.

No. 3 Georgia 42, Florida 7: Georgia defense holds Florida to 66 passing yards.

No. 25 Iowa State 14, No. 4 TCU 7: Iowa State QB Kyle Kempt, 202 passing yards, 2 TDs.

No. 5 Wisconsin 24, Illinois 10: Wisconsin, 3-1 edge in takeaways; 303-286 edge in total yards.

No. 8 Miami 24, North Carolina 19: Miami QB Malik Rosier, 356 passing yards, three TD passes.

No. 9 Notre Dame 35, No. 14 NC State 14: Notre Dame, RB Josh Adams 27 carries for 202 yards, 1 TD.

No. 11 Oklahoma State 50, No. 22 West Virginia 39: Oklahoma State, 246-62 edge in rushing yards; 37:09-22:51 time-of-possession advantage.

No. 12 Washington 44, UCLA 23: Washington, 442-232 edge in total yards.

Northwestern 39, No. 16 Michigan State 31 (3OT): Michigan State QB Brian Lewerke, 445 passing yards, 4 TDs.

Houston 28, No. 17 South Florida 24: Houston, 255-137 edge in rushing yards.