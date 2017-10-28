Terrelle Pryor Apologizes to Redskins Fans for 2017 Performance

Harry How/Getty Images

Terrelle Pryor Sr.'s first year with the Washington Redskins has been defined by statistical turbulence, and the wide receiver apologized to fans Friday evening for his lack of production to this point in the 2017 NFL season.

In a post on his Instagram (h/t Washington Post's Scott Allen), Pryor said he's still getting accustomed to a new scheme in the nation's capital and plans to find his footing soon:

"I owe to the fans and teammates a sorry for being inconsistent with a lot of stress I brought onto myself for the loss of focus.. not personal life but at work reasons. Ready to be the beast I know I am. Looking forward to Sunday. I’m use to the rock in my hand early n often. I have great teammates and understand it’s not realistic with the great talent we have. That’s something that’s tough and a ongoing battle in my own mind. And I’m ready to control that focus and get back to pinning my ears back and playing ferocious how I know how! I’m ready."

