    Terrelle Pryor Apologizes to Redskins Fans for 2017 Performance

    Alec NathanFeatured ColumnistOctober 28, 2017

    LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 17: Terrelle Pryor #11 of the Washington Redskins runs after his catch during the game against the Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on September 17, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
    Harry How/Getty Images

    Terrelle Pryor Sr.'s first year with the Washington Redskins has been defined by statistical turbulence, and the wide receiver apologized to fans Friday evening for his lack of production to this point in the 2017 NFL season.      

    In a post on his Instagram (h/t Washington Post's Scott Allen), Pryor said he's still getting accustomed to a new scheme in the nation's capital and plans to find his footing soon: 

    "I owe to the fans and teammates a sorry for being inconsistent with a lot of stress I brought onto myself for the loss of focus.. not personal life but at work reasons. Ready to be the beast I know I am. Looking forward to Sunday. I’m use to the rock in my hand early n often. I have great teammates and understand it’s not realistic with the great talent we have. That’s something that’s tough and a ongoing battle in my own mind. And I’m ready to control that focus and get back to pinning my ears back and playing ferocious how I know how! I’m ready."

                    

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game. 

    Related

      NFL logo
      NFL

      Texans Owner McNair Apologizes to Team

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Redskins' Foster Heads to IR Unhappy with Front Office

      Michael David Smith
      via ProFootballTalk
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Report: Bills Trade Pro-Bowl DT Marcell Dareus to Jags

      Alec Nathan
      via Bleacher Report
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Gase Says Dolphins Have Worst Offense in Football

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report