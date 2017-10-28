    Rowdy Roddy Piper Documentary Reveals Stabbing by Fan in 1980s

    Alec NathanFeatured ColumnistOctober 28, 2017

    HOLLYWOOD, CA - APRIL 30: Actor Roddy Piper attends the world premiere of 'The Death of 'Superman Lives': What Happened?' at the Egyptian Theatre on April 30, 2015 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images for TDOSLWH)
    Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images

    Rowdy Roddy Piper died in 2015, but in a new documentary titled Roddy Piper: In His Own Words, the WWE legend disclosed he was nearly killed by a fan who stabbed him in the 1980s. 

    "First rule of a knife fightdon't take your eyes off the knife," Piper said of the incident in Raleigh, North Carolina, according to TMZ Sports. "Broke that rule. I stopped, boomhe got me an inch from the heart."

    Piper said it was one of three times he was stabbed in his career. 

    Piper died in July 2015 after he suffered a cardiac arrest in his sleep. He was 61 years old.

    Nine Legends Film, which produced the documentary, will donating a portion of the money generated by sales to the Doernbecher Children's Hospital in Portland, Oregon, which TMZ noted was Piper's adopted hometown

