Rowdy Roddy Piper Documentary Reveals Stabbing by Fan in 1980s

Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images

Rowdy Roddy Piper died in 2015, but in a new documentary titled Roddy Piper: In His Own Words, the WWE legend disclosed he was nearly killed by a fan who stabbed him in the 1980s.



"First rule of a knife fight—don't take your eyes off the knife," Piper said of the incident in Raleigh, North Carolina, according to TMZ Sports. "Broke that rule. I stopped, boom—he got me an inch from the heart."

Piper said it was one of three times he was stabbed in his career.

Piper died in July 2015 after he suffered a cardiac arrest in his sleep. He was 61 years old.

Nine Legends Film, which produced the documentary, will donating a portion of the money generated by sales to the Doernbecher Children's Hospital in Portland, Oregon, which TMZ noted was Piper's adopted hometown.