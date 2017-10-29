NFL Trade Rumors: Analyzing Buzz on Martavis Bryant, Cordy Glenn and More

Justin Berl/Getty Images

The NFL has already seen its fair share of in-season trades, including Marcell Dareus' move to the Jacksonville Jaguars and Dontrelle Inman's arrival in the Windy City.

But with two days remaining until the Oct. 31 deadline, it's unclear if any more big names—and there appear to be several on the block—will be dealt.

So as reports continue to swirl, we're here to break down the latest buzz and analyze whether a few prominent contributors will switch zip codes by the time Halloween arrives.

Martavis Bryant

Joe Sargent/Getty Images

Here's what we know: Martavis Bryant wants out. He told ESPN's Josina Anderson as much, and his social media conduct has reinforced that desire.

However, the Pittsburgh Steelers don't appear intent on appeasing their disgruntled wide receiver even though he was benched for Sunday night's clash with the Detroit Lions.

Head coach Mike Tomlin made that clear earlier this week, according to TribLive.com's Joe Rutter:

In other words, Bryant's hand has been forced: He can either continue to pout and look bad as he nears free agency in 2019, or he can try to make amends with the Steelers, get on the same page with quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and try to improve his offerings down the stretch.

"If I'm not traded I'm going to work my butt off here, and whatever happens happens," Bryant said, per ESPN.com's Jeremy Fowler. "You're not going to hear me complaining no more. I'm just going to be quiet and let everything fall into place."

With the odds of a trade seemingly zero, Bryant should settle in for the long haul.

Cordy Glenn

Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images

The Seattle Seahawks are reportedly in pursuit of reinforcements for their patchwork offensive line.

Specifically, CBSSports.com's Jason La Canfora reported the reigning NFC West champions contacted the Buffalo Bills about a possible deal for left tackle Cordy Glenn—who's signed to a five-year, $60 million deal that includes $36 million guaranteed.

However, La Canfora noted talks between the Bills and Seahawks "largely fizzled" because of the cap complications that would accompany Glenn's arrival in Seattle.

In theory, the fit makes sense.

The Seahawks entered Week 8 averaging a meager 3.9 yards per carry, and they've already allowed quarterback Russell Wilson to be sacked 14 times.

Plus, the Bills have shown a desire to get players due big deals (Ronald Darby and Sammy Watkins) or signed to them (Dareus) off the books as they continue to try to improve their cap situation. In that regard, Glenn fits the bill.

But with the Seahawks in a financial pinch and the offense starting to find something of a rhythm, it may behoove them to stand pat and not complicate things as they pursue a second straight NFC West title.

Joe Staley

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

The San Francisco 49ers are engaged in a full-on rebuild, but they don't appear intent on trading veteran offensive tackle Joe Staley to a title contender unless their astronomical asking price is met.

"If you want to offer the world, you've always got to listen and always try to think what's going to make your team better," 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters, according to the Mercury News' Cam Inman. "To lose a guy like Joe Staley, that wouldn't be something I'd be excited about. So that would have take a whole lot."

That response was prompted, in part, by the Philadelphia Eagles' sudden need for help at left tackle after Jason Peters suffered a season-ending injury Monday night against Washington.

It's also unclear if the Eagles would be willing to forfeit serious assets in order to acquire Staley since they have a solid in-house option ready to roll.

Halapoulivaati Vaitai already has seven career starts under his belt, and he's sounded confident he can hold down the fort opposite right tackle Lane Johnson after he was thrown into the fire last season.

"The experience (of making seven starts at right tackle last year) helped a lot," he said, per USA Today's Ed Kracz. "The game kind of slowed down for me a little bit. I'm really excited for this opportunity. No one can replace JP, but I have an opportunity so I’m going to play for him. ... The rest of the season I'm playing for Jason Peters. Try to make him proud."

The Eagles will have a short window to make contingency plans in the event Vaitai looks overwhelmed on the blind side, but for now, it would appear Vaitai represents the most logical—and affordable—replacement.