Luke Walton Explains Decision to Bench Lonzo Ball During Loss to Raptors

Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

Lonzo Ball and the rest of the Los Angeles Lakers starters were benched late in the fourth quarter of Friday's 101-92 loss to the Toronto Raptors in a teaching moment by head coach Luke Walton.

Speaking to reporters after the game (via ABC News), Walton said he was unhappy with the team's effort on transition defense against the Raptors:

"I took the starters out a little early in the third because they didn't get back in transition defense, which is our No. 1 key to being a good defensive team. We talked about how important that third quarter was with the momentum of the game changing and them being a playoff team, so we can't afford to give those up. So as a teaching lesson, we took them out a little earlier than I normally have done.

"Unfortunately, we didn't get back on defense again with four minutes to go in a close, winnable game."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.