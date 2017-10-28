    Luke Walton Explains Decision to Bench Lonzo Ball During Loss to Raptors

    Adam WellsFeatured ColumnistOctober 28, 2017

    LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 27: Lonzo Ball #2 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on during the game against the Toronto Raptors on October 27, 2017 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2017 NBAE (Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

    Lonzo Ball and the rest of the Los Angeles Lakers starters were benched late in the fourth quarter of Friday's 101-92 loss to the Toronto Raptors in a teaching moment by head coach Luke Walton.

    Speaking to reporters after the game (via ABC News), Walton said he was unhappy with the team's effort on transition defense against the Raptors:

    "I took the starters out a little early in the third because they didn't get back in transition defense, which is our No. 1 key to being a good defensive team. We talked about how important that third quarter was with the momentum of the game changing and them being a playoff team, so we can't afford to give those up. So as a teaching lesson, we took them out a little earlier than I normally have done.

    "Unfortunately, we didn't get back on defense again with four minutes to go in a close, winnable game."

        

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

