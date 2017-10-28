EPL Table: 2017 Standings After Saturday's Week 10 Results and Top Scorers

EPL Table: 2017 Standings After Saturday's Week 10 Results and Top ScorersOctober 28, 2017
There were victories for the top two in the Premier League on Saturday, with leaders Manchester City winning 3-2 at West Bromwich Albion, while Manchester United beat Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 at Old Trafford.
Both Leroy Sane and Raheem Sterling were on target for the Sky Blues, with the German moving onto six league goals for the season, one behind Sterling's seven.
The pair remain behind Premier League top scorer Harry Kane, who missed Spurs' defeat due to injury, while Romelu Lukaku again fired a blank, but he did assist Anthony Martial for United's winner.
It was another frustrating day for Alvaro Morata, who was unable to add to his tally despite having chances, with Chelsea needing a goal from Eden Hazard to beat Bournemouth.
Results
Manchester United 1-0 Tottenham Hotspur
Arsenal 2-1 Swansea City
Crystal Palace 2-2 West Ham United
Liverpool 3-0 Huddersfield Town
Watford 0-1 Stoke City
West Bromwich Albion 2-3 Manchester City
Bournemouth 0-1 Chelsea
Top Scorers
Harry Kane (Tottenham) 8 goals
Sergio Aguero (Manchester City) 7 goals
Romelu Lukaku (Manchester United) 7 goals
Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) 7 goals
Leroy Sane (Manchester City) 6 goals
Alvaro Morata (Manchester City) 6 goals
Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City) 6 goals
Saturday Recap
Pep Guardiola's side made it nine wins out of 10 Premier League games and maintained their five-point lead at the top of the table in an entertaining match at The Hawthorns.
Leroy Sane smashed home the first, but Jay Rodriguez equalised within minutes before Fernandinho restored the visitors' lead.
The Premier League's official Twitter account noted just how frenetic the start to the match was:
Premier League @premierleague
3️⃣ goals in 4️⃣ minutes and 5️⃣6️⃣ seconds A breathless start at The Hawthorns! #WBAMCI
City continued to have chances but had to wait until after the hour mark for Sterling to make it 3-1, with Matt Phillips grabbing one back in stoppage time.
Goal's Sam Lee felt the scoreline was not an accurate reflection of the game:
Sam Lee @Sammy_Goal
Weird scoreline, as it suggests City were either somewhat poor or somewhat lucky. Don't think they were either, just slightly sloppy
Sane demonstrated what a crucial player he is becoming for Guardiola; his pace and link up play with his teammates providing even greater firepower to an already dangerous attack.
Meanwhile, local rivals United remain in second place but are now three points clear of Spurs after a narrow victory in Saturday's early kick-off.
The Red Devils have now won all five Premier League games at Old Trafford this season without conceding a goal, as noted by Opta:
OptaJoe @OptaJoe
5 - @ManUtd have kept a clean sheet in each of their opening five home games to a league season for the first time since 2007-08. Special.
Spurs struggled to offer much as an attacking force in a tight game without Kane, while United forwards Romelu Lukaku and Marcus Rashford failed to strike up much of an understanding.
Mourinho opted to replace Rashford with Martial in the second half, and the Frenchman struck the only goal of the game after 81 minutes.
A long kick by goalkeeper David De Gea was flicked on by Lukaku, and Martial was quick to latch onto the ball and beat goalkeeper Hugo Lloris.
Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News felt that Mourinho deserved credit for the win:
Samuel Luckhurst @samuelluckhurst
Credit to Mourinho. Went on the attack with his changes and in a game that seemed destined to end in a draw #mufc won.
Sky Sports Statto showed Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino's away record against sides top-six sides is less than impressive:
Sky Sports Statto @SkySportsStatto
UPDATE - Pochettino's away PL record as Tottenham manager against last season's other top 6 sides #PL
Spurs have now lost two games in a row, following their 3-2 midweek defeat to West Ham United in the Carabao Cup. The games do not get any easier, with Real Madrid up next in the UEFA Champions League.
Elsewhere, Arsenal stay in fifth place after recovering from a goal down for the third time in a week to beat Swansea City 2-1 at the Emirates.
Sam Clucas opened the scoring with a goal against the run of play. It was the first time Swansea had made it into the Arsenal area, as noted by Match of the Day's Twitter account:
Match of the Day @BBCMOTD
Sam Clucas' goal at the Emirates came from Swansea's first touch in the Arsenal box 👌 #ARSSWA #bbcfootball
Arsenal rallied, however, with Sead Kolasinac levelling just after half-time before Aaron Ramsey hit the winner with a landmark goal, as noted by Opta:
OptaJoe @OptaJoe
50 - Aaron Ramsey has scored his 50th goal in all competitions for Arsenal, the 11th player to do so under Arsene Wenger. Nifty.
Arsenal have shown resilience in recent weeks, coming from behind against Everton, Norwich City in the league cup and now Swansea, but their resolve will be tested again next Sunday when they head to leaders Manchester City.
Elsewhere, champions Chelsea stay fourth after beating Bournemouth, while Liverpool eased to a comfortable 3-0 win over Huddersfield Town despite Mohamed Salah missing a penalty.
Stoke City also saw off Watford 1-0, while Crystal Palace rescued a point through Wilfried Zaha's 96th-minute equaliser in a 2-2 draw with West Ham United.