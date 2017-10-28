EPL Table: 2017 Standings After Saturday's Week 10 Results and Top Scorers

Matthew Lewis/Getty Images

There were victories for the top two in the Premier League on Saturday, with leaders Manchester City winning 3-2 at West Bromwich Albion, while Manchester United beat Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 at Old Trafford.

Both Leroy Sane and Raheem Sterling were on target for the Sky Blues, with the German moving onto six league goals for the season, one behind Sterling's seven.

The pair remain behind Premier League top scorer Harry Kane, who missed Spurs' defeat due to injury, while Romelu Lukaku again fired a blank, but he did assist Anthony Martial for United's winner.

It was another frustrating day for Alvaro Morata, who was unable to add to his tally despite having chances, with Chelsea needing a goal from Eden Hazard to beat Bournemouth.

Results

Manchester United 1-0 Tottenham Hotspur

Arsenal 2-1 Swansea City

Crystal Palace 2-2 West Ham United

Liverpool 3-0 Huddersfield Town

Watford 0-1 Stoke City

West Bromwich Albion 2-3 Manchester City

Bournemouth 0-1 Chelsea

The full Premier League table can be found at BBC Sport.

Top Scorers

Harry Kane (Tottenham) 8 goals

Sergio Aguero (Manchester City) 7 goals

Romelu Lukaku (Manchester United) 7 goals

Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) 7 goals

Leroy Sane (Manchester City) 6 goals

Alvaro Morata (Manchester City) 6 goals

Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City) 6 goals

Saturday Recap

Pep Guardiola's side made it nine wins out of 10 Premier League games and maintained their five-point lead at the top of the table in an entertaining match at The Hawthorns.

Leroy Sane smashed home the first, but Jay Rodriguez equalised within minutes before Fernandinho restored the visitors' lead.

The Premier League's official Twitter account noted just how frenetic the start to the match was:

City continued to have chances but had to wait until after the hour mark for Sterling to make it 3-1, with Matt Phillips grabbing one back in stoppage time.

Goal's Sam Lee felt the scoreline was not an accurate reflection of the game:

Sane demonstrated what a crucial player he is becoming for Guardiola; his pace and link up play with his teammates providing even greater firepower to an already dangerous attack.

Meanwhile, local rivals United remain in second place but are now three points clear of Spurs after a narrow victory in Saturday's early kick-off.

The Red Devils have now won all five Premier League games at Old Trafford this season without conceding a goal, as noted by Opta:

Spurs struggled to offer much as an attacking force in a tight game without Kane, while United forwards Romelu Lukaku and Marcus Rashford failed to strike up much of an understanding.

Mourinho opted to replace Rashford with Martial in the second half, and the Frenchman struck the only goal of the game after 81 minutes.

A long kick by goalkeeper David De Gea was flicked on by Lukaku, and Martial was quick to latch onto the ball and beat goalkeeper Hugo Lloris.

Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News felt that Mourinho deserved credit for the win:

Sky Sports Statto showed Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino's away record against sides top-six sides is less than impressive:

Spurs have now lost two games in a row, following their 3-2 midweek defeat to West Ham United in the Carabao Cup. The games do not get any easier, with Real Madrid up next in the UEFA Champions League.

Elsewhere, Arsenal stay in fifth place after recovering from a goal down for the third time in a week to beat Swansea City 2-1 at the Emirates.

Sam Clucas opened the scoring with a goal against the run of play. It was the first time Swansea had made it into the Arsenal area, as noted by Match of the Day's Twitter account:

Arsenal rallied, however, with Sead Kolasinac levelling just after half-time before Aaron Ramsey hit the winner with a landmark goal, as noted by Opta:

Arsenal have shown resilience in recent weeks, coming from behind against Everton, Norwich City in the league cup and now Swansea, but their resolve will be tested again next Sunday when they head to leaders Manchester City.

Elsewhere, champions Chelsea stay fourth after beating Bournemouth, while Liverpool eased to a comfortable 3-0 win over Huddersfield Town despite Mohamed Salah missing a penalty.

Stoke City also saw off Watford 1-0, while Crystal Palace rescued a point through Wilfried Zaha's 96th-minute equaliser in a 2-2 draw with West Ham United.