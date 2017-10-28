Yu Darvish Responds to Yuli Gurriel's Offensive Gesture in World Series Game 3

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Yu Darvish issued a statement on Twitter in response to Houston Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel's racist gesture during Game 3 of the 2017 World Series.

In the tweet, Darvish said "no one is perfect" and that "we should put our effort into learning rather than to accuse" Gurriel.

After Gurriel homered off Darvish in the second inning, television cameras showed the Astros slugger in the dugout, pulling on the corners of his eyes to narrow them.

"I didn't want to offend anybody," Gurriel said after the Astros' 5-3 win (via MLB.com's Brian McTaggart). "I don't want to offend him or anybody in Japan. I have a lot respect. I played in Japan."

"I did not mean it to be offensive at any point," Gurriel said, per ESPN.com's Scott Lauber. "Quite the opposite. I have always had a lot of respect [for Japanese people]. ... I've never had anything against Darvish. For me, he's always been one of the best pitchers. I never had any luck against him. If I offended him, I apologize. It was not my intention."

Per Lauber, Major League Baseball said in a statement Commissioner Rob Manfred will speak with Gurriel.

The Dodgers and Astros will play Game 4 of the World Series at Minute Maid Park on Saturday.