Week 8 NFL Picks: Tips for Vegas Odds and Over/Under Score Predictions

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

The start to the NFL's Week 8 was at least encouraging.

There, the predictable happened as the favored Baltimore Ravens took down the Miami Dolphins. Call it a nice change of pace considering Week 7 was likely costly for many would-be bettors thanks to a handful of unexpected results.

This season has seemed wackier than most over the course of its first half, a point highlighted by oddities such as the 4-3 Jacksonville Jaguars and the 1-6 New York Giants.

Oddsmakers out of Las Vegas remain more conservative than usual with small lines as a result, making the task tougher on bettors. Here is an odds guide for the rest of the Week 8 slate to help provide some relief.

NFL Week 8 Schedule, Odds

Minnesota (-10) at Cleveland | O/U 37.5

Atlanta (-6) at N.Y. Jets | O/U 46.5

Carolina at Tampa Bay (-1) | O/U 44.5

Chicago at New Orleans (-9) | O/U 48

Indianapolis at Cincinnati (-10.5) | O/U 41

L.A. Chargers at New England (-7.5) | O/U 48.5

Oakland at Buffalo (-3) | O/U 46

San Francisco at Philadelphia (-13) | O/U 46.5

Houston at Seattle (-7) | O/U 45

Dallas (-2) at Washington | O/U 47

Pittsburgh (-3) at Detroit | O/U 45

Denver at Kansas City (-7.5) | O/U 43

Minnesota (-10) at Cleveland

One of the big exceptions to small lines this week comes in the form of an expected blowout when the Minnesota Vikings visit the Cleveland Browns.

These Vikings don't exactly have the attention of the globe while playing with Case Keenum under center and after losing star rookie back Dalvin Cook. But bettors should be all over them—the Vikings have won three games in a row and four of five, the lone loss a seven-point affair.

Keenum isn't playing notable football, but he's backed by a defense allowing an average of 17 points per game. The offensive line has carved the way for big performances from Jerick McKinnon and Latavius Murray out of the backfield, including 113 yards and a score on only 18 touches for the latter in Week 7.

That's a lot of positives for the Vikings and a slab of momentum the Browns won't be able to match, even at home. The coaching staff has decided it will go back to rookie DeShone Kizer under center, whose debut season is going about as well as a tweet from Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk sums up:

No matter who lines up under center, the Browns don't figure to make notable headway on offense. The unit hasn't scored more than 20 points in a game outside of one game against a two-win team.

In an ugly affair, look for the Vikings to pull away while riding a strong ground game.

Prediction: Vikings 21, Browns 10

L.A. Chargers at New England (-7.5)

It's a little interesting to see such a big spread here.

The Los Angeles Chargers on the road seems like this is an easy pick for bettors in favor of the hosts. But what seems easy to forget is the fact the New England Patriots have looked like a mess on defense for most of the season and cough up an average of 310.3 passing yards per game and 23.7 points.

And these Chargers, quietly, have rattled off three straight wins after starting the season losers of four in a row. Granted, Philip Rivers' team took advantage of down New York Giants and Oakland Raiders teams, but we can't knock the Chargers too much for winning games they're supposed to win and taking two of the victories on the road.

Granted, this is still the Patriots we're talking about. Nothing has changed on offense, with Tom Brady sitting on 15 touchdowns and two interceptions. Six different targets have caught touchdowns, and he has a four-back rotation behind him that can contribute through the air as well as perform the more traditional aspects of the position.

"It's a great group," Brady said, according to Stats LLC (via ESPN.com). "There's five guys in there, and they all contribute in their own way and the versatility and I think the enthusiasm (and) the support for one another is really great to see. All of them had such a great week last week, and they've had great weeks all year."

The only thing holding these Patriots back has been the defense, so it was encouraging in Week 7 to see the unit slow the Atlanta Falcons during a 23-7 win.

After a worrisome start, the Patriots have held three opponents under the 20-point mark while Brady and his backs do their thing. Weave in a tired Chargers team looking forward to a Week 9 bye after three road games in four weeks and the line starts to make more sense.

Prediction: Patriots 24, Chargers 14

Dallas (-2) at Washington

The NFC East has been odd this year, with both the Dallas Cowboys and Washington Redskins sitting at .500 and looking up to the Philadelphia Eagles at 6-1.

A Week 8 clash between the Cowboys and Redskins is difficult to figure out, to say the least. The line opened favoring the hosts yet has since aligned with the visiting Cowboys.

And why not? The Cowboys have close losses to the Los Angeles Rams and Green Bay Packers lately, while their only wins have come against three teams with a combined four wins. The Redskins, at least, can claim losses against the Eagles twice and a road loss to the strong Kansas City Chiefs.

Factors outside of sheer performance might play the biggest role in a matchup like this. The Redskins, at home or not, have to deal with a handful of injuries across the offensive line, meaning Kirk Cousins (12 touchdowns, three interceptions) could have a rough day at the office against a Dallas defense boasting 21 sacks and plenty of pressure.

Dak Prescott is the type of quarterback who can freeze the Redskins defense into big mistakes, too. He only has 1,426 yards and 14 touchdowns so far, yet Washington has struggled with mobile signal-callers like Alex Smith and Carson Wentz.

And when all else fails, look at history—Dallas has won four in a row in Washington. The Cowboys have simply been more physical and able to rise to the occasion, not to mention healthier this time out. Look for the Cowboys to turn scoring opportunities into touchdowns while the hosts settle for kicks.

Prediction: Cowboys 27, Redskins 17

Stats courtesy of NFL.com. Odds according to OddsShark.