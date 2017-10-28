Metta World Peace Announces He's Joining the BIG3

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Metta World Peace will return to the basketball court in 2018 as part of the BIG3 league created by Ice Cube.

World Peace broke the news about his involvement with BIG3 basketball to TMZ Sports on Friday.

World Peace has not retired from the NBA. The 37-year-old played in 25 games for the Los Angeles Lakers last season, scoring 18 points in his final home game against the New Orleans Pelicans on April 11.

Despite not playing in the NBA, World Peace has remained close to basketball since last season ended. He was hired Monday by the Lakers' G League team, the South Bay Lakers, as a player development coach.

The BIG3 finished its inaugural season Aug. 26 with Trilogy defeating the 3 Headed Monsters in the championship game. It's a three-on-three league that featured many former NBA stars, including Rashard Lewis, Mike Bibby, Chauncey Billups and Charles Oakley.