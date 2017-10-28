Yokozuna's Best, Worst and Most Outrageous Moments in WWE Career

0 of 6

Credit: WWE.com

When fans look back at the early to mid-1990s, few Superstars towered over the New Generation of WWE the way the massive Yokozuna did.

The two-time WWE champion dominated the main event scene, combatting the likes of Bret Hart, Hulk Hogan, Lex Luger and The Undertaker to considerable success while establishing himself as the lead villain of the era.

What he lacked in mobility, he made up for with overwhelming size and strength, tossing his opponents around the ring and wearing them down with his sheer girth.

By the time his career in WWE was over in 1996, he had been at the top of the industry, traveled the world as the top dog in Vince McMahon's company and established himself as a locker-room leader.

In 2012, his accomplishments were immortalized, as he was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

Now relive the best, worst and most outrageous moments in the iconic career of one of wrestling's most remarkable big men.