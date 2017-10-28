Undertaker, The Boogeyman and the 10 Scariest Superstars in WWE History

0 of 10

Credit: WWE.com

Halloween is a favorite holiday for many people. Some people just like candy, but others embrace the day because they like being spooked.

There are countless scary characters associated with Halloween, and WWE has taken some of these concepts and turned them into successful gimmicks.

With pro wrestling falling somewhere between a circus and a sporting event, it helps when a Superstar can create an interesting character who can pull people in with their personality.

We have seen vampires, voodoo shamans, zombies and otherworldly weirdos in the ring for decades. They help add something to the product guys like John Cena and Roman Reigns aren't capable of contributing.

Since the most frigtening night of the year is coming up, it seemed appropriate to look back through WWE history at some of the scariest Superstars to set foot in the ring.