NFL Predictions Week 8: Fantasy Projections and Guide to Latest Vegas Odds

Matt Rourke/Associated Press

Week 8 of the NFL season started with a surprising blowout as the Baltimore Ravens trounced the Miami Dolphins 40-0 on Thursday Night Football.

Hopefully the games on Sunday and Monday will be much more competitive than that contest. Until then, here's a look at each game, alongside some picks against the spread and fantasy stars of the week.

Minnesota Vikings (-9.5, 37.5 O/U) at Cleveland Browns (in Twickenham)

The Cleveland Browns are winless, and the Minnesota Vikings are 5-2 and in legitimate contention for a division title and first-round bye.

It's not rocket science here. The Vikings should win this one easily thanks to a great defense that should give the struggling Browns offense problems all game.

Writer Pick: Vikings 24, Browns 10

Fantasy Star: Vikings D/ST (one sack, three interceptions, 7-13 PA)

Atlanta Falcons (-6, 45.5 O/U) at New York Jets

How is it possible that the Atlanta Falcons have scored just 41 combined points in their last three games? That was something they did semi-regularly in single games last year.

They have to go back to their old ways some time, right? Maybe we'll be saying that every week, but the guess here is that the Falcons, led by running back Devonta Freeman, will look like their old selves in a solid road win over the New York Jets.

Writer Pick: Falcons 27, Jets 17

Fantasy Star: Falcons RB Devonta Freeman (80 rushing yards, 30 receiving yards, one touchdown)

Carolina Panthers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-1, 46 O/U)

Look for the passing attacks on each side to be active early and often.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be missing cornerbacks Brent Grimes and Robert McClain, so the Panthers may go to the air quite a bit to attack their backups.

On the flip side, the Bucs' Mike Evans is a target monster and should be seeing plenty of action, especially if Carolina jumps out to an early lead.

In the end, Cam Newton will be too much, and the signal-caller will lead the Panthers to a win.

Writer Pick: Panthers 27, Buccaneers 20

Fantasy Star: Buccaneers WR Mike Evans (nine catches, 110 yards, one touchdown)

Chicago Bears at New Orleans Saints (-9.5, 47.5 O/U)

The Chicago Bears have fought hard in the Mitchell Trubisky era, winning two games and losing a third to the Minnesota Vikings on a late field goal.

However, the New Orleans Saints have looked excellent in their last four games, and their commitment to the run has changed the entire team's fortunes. Running backs Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara will be too much for the Bears on this day.

Writer Pick: Saints 28, Bears 10

Fantasy Star: Saints RB Mark Ingram (70 rushing yards, three catches, 40 receiving yards, one touchdown)

Indianapolis Colts at Cincinnati Bengals (-10.5, 41 O/U)

Although both of these teams are struggling out of the gate, with each squad having just two wins, the Cincinnati Bengals have the superior offensive and defensive units and have run into some tough scheduling luck (each team they lost to has a .500 record or better).

Cincinnati can attack Indianapolis through the air and on the ground in a comfortable victory.

Writer Pick: Bengals 28, Colts 3

Fantasy Star: Bengals D/ST (two sacks, two interceptions, 1-6 PA)

Los Angeles Chargers at New England Patriots (-7.5, 48 O/U)

The highest-scoring game of the week will be in New England, where two teams with prominent aerial attacks will collide.

Still, look for Chargers running back Melvin Gordon to do the most damage simply because he sees an incredible amount of touch volume every week.

As for the winner, it's tough to bet against the Patriots at home, especially against a west coast team playing at 10 a.m. PT. The Bolts will cover, but the Pats will win.

Writer Pick: Patriots 31, Chargers 30

Fantasy Star: Chargers RB Melvin Gordon (70 rushing yards, seven catches, 60 receiving yards, two touchdowns)

Oakland Raiders at Buffalo Bills (-2.5, 46 O/U)

The Bills may be turning Orchard Park into a house of horrors this year. Buffalo is 3-0 at home in the Sean McDermott era, and their fans are notoriously loud.

Thanks to a stout defense, solid running game and the highly underrated quarterback play of Tyrod Taylor, Buffalo is going to be a tough out for any team. However, keep an eye on tight end Nick O'Leary, who has done well in the last two weeks (seven catches, 112 yards).

Look for the Bills to go 5-2 and stay within striking distance of the New England Patriots for first place in the AFC East.

Writer Pick: Bills 24, Raiders 13

Fantasy Star: Bills TE Nick O'Leary (five catches, 65 yards, one touchdown)

San Francisco 49ers at Philadelphia Eagles (-12.5, 45.5 O/U)

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz is pulling off Houdini moves every week, and now he faces one of the worst teams in football at home.

Wentz is a legitimate MVP candidate, and if the season ended today, he might actually be the winner. This should be an easy victory for the Eagles, who will give San Francisco its eighth loss.

Writer Pick: Eagles 34, 49ers 10

Fantasy Star: Eagles QB Carson Wentz (325 passing yards, three passing touchdowns, 20 rushing yards, one rushing touchdown)

Houston Texans at Seattle Seahawks (-6.5, 46 O/U)

The Houston Texans are rightfully upset following owner Bob McNair's comment comparing NFL players to "inmates," and now they travel to Seattle to face the Seahawks in the toughest environment for an NFL road team.



Houston is going to have to pass a ton to stay in this game, so look for wideout DeAndre Hopkins to be active. However, Seattle's home-field advantage is second to none, and that will be enough to hold off the Texans.

Writer Pick: Seahawks 30, Texans 23

Fantasy Star: Texans WR DeAndre Hopkins (10 catches, 120 yards, one touchdown)

Dallas Cowboys (-2, 47.5 O/U) at Washington Redskins

Although the pick is for Dallas to win this game thanks to some late heroics from quarterback Dak Prescott and running back Ezekiel Elliott, look for Washington running back Chris Thompson to continue his excellent season with another great performance on the ground and through the air. He'll keep it close, but Dallas' offense is just too strong.

Writer Pick: Cowboys 27, Redskins 24

Fantasy Star: Redskins RB Chris Thompson (40 rushing yards, six catches, 70 receiving yards, one touchdown)

Pittsburgh Steelers (-2.5, 46 O/U) at Detroit Lions

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown is on his way to having a career that will be compared to the all-time greats not named Jerry Rice, who is on a pedestal by himself. Still, Brown could be considered the second-best wideout in NFL history when his career is over. He's just that good.

He'll lead Pittsburgh to its sixth win on Sunday.

Writer Pick: Steelers 24, Lions 13

Fantasy Star: Steelers WR Antonio Brown (10 catches, 120 yards, one touchdown)

Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs (-7.5, 43 O/U)

The Denver Broncos look like the worst team in football outside Cleveland these past few weeks, giving the New York Giants their only win and getting shut out by the Los Angeles Chargers.

It won't get easier against the Kansas City Chiefs, who can throw a multitude of weapons at the Denver defense, which might need to be near-perfect to keep the Broncos in this one. That won't happen, as Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce will post a big stat line.

Writer Pick: Chiefs 27, Broncos 10

Fantasy Star: Chiefs TE Travis Kelce (eight catches, 80 yards, one touchdown)