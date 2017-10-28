Dodgers vs. Astros Live-Stream Schedule, Odds and Pre-Game 4 Comments

Alex Gallardo/Associated Press

Game 4 of the World Series between the Houston Astros and Los Angeles Dodgers will take place on Saturday night at 8 p.m. at Minute Maid Park in Houston.

Fox will televise the game, and fans can live-stream the contest on Fox Sports Go. The Astros, who have a 2-1 advantage in the best-of-seven series following their 5-3 victory on Friday night, are -125 favorites to win, per OddsShark, with an over/under total of eight runs.

Here's a look at some comments following Game 3, many of which surround a gesture made by first baseman Yuli Gurriel that mocked Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Yu Darvish.

Pre-Game 4 Comments

The talk in between Games 3 and 4 will revolve around Gurriel and not because of his home run that keyed a four-run second inning on Friday night.

Rather, it will be because of the aforementioned motion Gurriel made following his hit to put Houston up 1-0.

Brett Zwerneman and Matt Young of the Houston Chronicle provided more details:

"A television camera caught Gurriel appearing to ridicule Dodgers pitcher Yu Darvish's Asian heritage during the Astros' 5-3 victory. A giddy Gurriel, taking a seat on the bench immediately following the homer, used his fingers to act as if he was slanting his eyes and he also appeared to say, 'Chinito,' which translates to 'little Chinese boy.'"

Gurriel apologized after the game: "I didn't think anybody would think (bad) about what I meant with all those kinds of things like that. I offer my apologies to baseball and anyone offended."

Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register relayed postgame quotes from Darvish:

And Andy McCullough of the Los Angeles Times did the same:

Darvish later tweeted a statement:

Houston Astros manager A.J. Hinch was also asked about Gurriel. His response, per Brian T. Smith of the Houston Chronicle:

Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports is calling for a suspension:

As is NBC Sports' Craig Calcaterra, who noted other suspensions that players have received in recent years for offensive language:

Tyler Kepner of The New York Times reported that MLB is reaching out to Gurriel:

Nick Stellini of Sporting News and Baseball Prospectus speculated on what the Astros would do if Gurriel was suspended:

Elsewhere, the most notable comment comes from Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, who said that Game 4 starter Alex Wood needs to give the team a long appearance tomorrow, per Andy McCullough:

Five Los Angeles Dodger pitchers were used during Game 3, including Kenta Maeda, who went 2.2 innings and will likely be unavailable for Game 4 due to his long outing.

All-Star closer Kenley Jansen was not used, so the Dodgers' best-case scenario is for Wood to go seven deep and hand the ball off to Jansen for a two-out save.