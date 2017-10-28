World Series 2017: Dodgers vs. Astros Game 4 TV Schedule, Prediction

Alex Gallardo/Associated Press

A four-run second inning highlighted by a Yuli Gurriel home run helped the Houston Astros defeat the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-3 in Game 3 of the World Series.

Houston has a 2-1 advantage in the best-of-seven series, with the next two games scheduled in Texas.

Here's a look at the television schedule for Saturday's game, alongside a prediction.

Schedule

The Dodgers and Astros will begin Game 4 at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday night in Minute Maid Park. Fox will televise the World Series, with a pregame show beginning at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Play-by-play man Joe Buck will call the game alongside Hall of Fame pitcher and color commentator John Smoltz. Ken Rosenthal and Tom Verducci will provide news and insight from the field.

Kevin Burkhardt hosts the pregame show on scene, and former baseball stars Alex Rodriguez, David Ortiz, Keith Hernandez and Frank Thomas will provide commentary.

Prediction

Charlie Morton will take the hill for the Houston Astros, while Alex Wood will do the same for the Los Angeles Dodgers.

During the 2017 season, the left-handed Wood went 16-3 with a 2.72 ERA and 152 strikeouts. He also earned an All-Star Game appearance.

Wood's most notable stat, however, was that he allowed less than one home run per 10 innings pitched (one in 10.14 frames to be exact). His ability to keep the ball on the ground (53-percent ground-ball rate, per FanGraphs) should be useful against a Houston Astros team that clubbed 238 dingers (second in baseball).

However, Wood's opponent is no slouch, as Morton dominated the New York Yankees with five shutout innings to win Game 7 of the American League Championship Series.

For the year, Morton finished 14-7 with a 3.62 ERA, punching out 163 batters in 146.2 innings. He posted an impressive 26.4 percent strikeout rate, per FanGraphs, and he also earned a ground-ball rate of 51.8 percent.

If this goes to a battle of the bullpens, however, it could get interesting. The Houston Astros bullpen presumably won't have the luxury of Brad Peacock's services after he threw 3.2 innings to close out the Game 3 win. That will leave the relief staff, which finished 17th in the league in ERA this past season, a little short-handed.

But Los Angeles Dodgers starter-turned-playoff reliever Kenta Maeda probably won't be used either after he threw 2.2 innings in Game 3. Aside from Maeda, the Dodgers used four other pitchers, although none of them threw more than 18 pitches, so conceivably they should be available, and closer and National League Cy Young candidate Kenley Jansen is fresh since he didn't pitch on Friday.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are the underdogs in Game 4, per OddsShark, but the guess here is they will pull through thanks to a quality start from Wood, who is a tough matchup for Houston on paper given his ability to keep the ball on the ground.

Look for him to go at least six strong, perhaps even seven. If that's the case, then manager Dave Roberts could bring Jansen in for the two-inning save and give the rest of his bullpen a much-needed breather.

On offense, look for third baseman Justin Turner and right fielder Yasiel Puig to do just enough to give Los Angeles a low-scoring win.

Pick: Dodgers 3, Astros 1