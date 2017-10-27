Boxer Victor Ortiz Reportedly Reaches Plea Deal on January DUI Case

Julia Weeks/Associated Press

Former welterweight boxing champion Victor Ortiz reached a plea deal in his DUI case on Friday.

Per TMZ Sports, Ortiz's plea includes eight days in county jail with four days served, the rest served as part of a work-release program and three years of probation that will prohibit him from going to bars or places that primarily serve alcohol.

Ortiz was arrested in California in Sept. 2016 when police noticed his car had expired registration tags. Officers smelled alcohol from the vehicle and Ortiz failed a field sobriety test, leading to his arrest for a misdemeanor DUI, per TMZ Sports.

That arrest came one month after he reached a plea deal on a battery charge that included three years of probation stemming from a fight during a Kenny Chesney concert at the Rose Bowl in 2015.

The 30-year-old Ortiz has a 32-6 career boxing record. He fought sparingly over the past six years since losing via fourth-round knockout against Floyd Mayweather in Sept. 2011. His most recent bout was a win over Saul Corral in July.