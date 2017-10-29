NFL Schedule Week 8: TV Start Times, Coverage Map and Live-Stream Info

Uncredited/Associated Press

Week 8 started with the Baltimore Ravens' 40-0 victory over the Miami Dolphins. Will we see more competitive matchups on Sunday and Monday?

While the NFL sends a potential mismatch to London, with the NFC North-leading Minnesota Vikings set to play the winless Cleveland Browns, we'll see compelling storylines develop in the 1 p.m. contests.

Chicago Bears rookie quarterback Mitchell Trubisky takes a 2-1 record as a starter on the road to face the New Orleans Saints after his team pulled off an upset in Week 7. The Vikings and Green Bay Packers have uncertainties under center for the remainder of the season. Another victory for the Bears would give them an opportunity to at least compete for the NFC North title.

On Sunday, the Buffalo Bills may take the field without two starting defensive backs. In addition, the decision to trade defensive tackle Marcell Dareus for a 2018 sixth-round pick could open the field for the Oakland Raiders offense.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the transaction on Friday:

The Dallas Cowboys and Washington Redskins will take over the spotlight in the 4:05 p.m. slot in an NFC East matchup. Who will take over second place in that division?

You can check which games air in your area thanks to 506 Sports on Twitter:

Kickoff times for all games are listed below with notable storylines for Week 8.

Week 8 Schedule, Television and Live-Stream Details

Sunday, October 29

Minnesota Vikings vs. Cleveland Browns (London): 9:30 a.m. ET, NFL Network, NFL Sunday Ticket

Atlanta Falcons at New York Jets: 1 p.m. ET, Fox, Fox Sports Go

Oakland Raiders at Buffalo Bills: 1 p.m. ET, CBS, CBS All Access

Indianapolis Colts at Cincinnati Bengals: 1 p.m. ET, CBS, CBS All Access

Los Angeles Chargers at New England Patriots: 1 p.m. ET, CBS, CBS All Access

Chicago Bears at New Orleans Saints: 1 p.m. ET, Fox, Fox Sports Go

San Francisco 49ers at Philadelphia Eagles: 1 p.m. ET, Fox, Fox Sports Go

Carolina Panthers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 1 p.m. ET, Fox, Fox Sports Go

Houston Texans at Seattle Seahawks: 4:05 p.m. ET, CBS, CBS All Access

Dallas Cowboys at Washington Redskins: 4:05 p.m. ET, Fox, Fox Sports Go

Pittsburgh Steelers at Detroit Lions: 8:30 p.m. ET, NBC, NBC Sports

Monday, October 30

Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs: 8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN, WatchESPN

Notable Week 7 Storylines

Buffalo Bills and Oakland Raiders Headed for a Shootout?

Brian Bahr/Getty Images

The Bills and Raiders released their final injury reports on Friday, and both teams may struggle in pass defense on Sunday.

Oakland listed safety Karl Joseph as doubtful because of a groin injury. Cornerbacks David Amerson (foot/shoulder) and Gareon Conley (shin) have been ruled out. Bills cornerback E.J. Gaines will sit out with a hamstring ailment, and safety Jordan Poyer (knee) will be a game-time decision.

The winning team may have to put up 30 or more points to compensate for deficiencies in the secondary. Unfortunately for the Bills, the defense has been a major factor in their 4-2 start.

With key components in the Buffalo secondary hobbled or on the sideline, Oakland quarterback Derek Carr should be able to carry momentum from the previous game into New Era Field.

In Week 7, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston logged a 158.3 NFL rating when targeting Bills cornerback Shareece Wright in coverage, per Pro Football Focus. The seventh-year defensive back will see more snaps with Gaines out.

Chicago Bears Look for Another Upset

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

At 3-4, the Chicago Bears have developed a knack for closing out upset victories with a stingy defense, a top-10 ground attack and solid special teams play. Head coach John Fox's group has knocked off the Pittsburgh Steelers and Carolina Panthers at home this season.

Nonetheless, Trubisky will have to find success moving the ball in a road contest with the New Orleans Saints' high-powered offense. The rookie signal-caller only completed four passes in the Week 7 win over the Panthers.

Chicago can't depend on safety Eddie Jackson to score two defensive touchdowns on 75-plus yard takeaways. Despite the Bears' tough defense, the Saints will finish a few drives in the end zone. Trubisky must engineer a couple of touchdown drives or do enough to open lanes for running back Jordan Howard in the backfield for another upset victory.

Dallas Cowboys and Washington Redskins Battle for 2nd Place in NFC East

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

The Philadelphia Eagles have established their place atop the NFC East. They swept the season series with the Redskins but still have two games left to play against the Cowboys.

In Week 8, the Cowboys and Redskins will play for second place in the division; both clubs go in at 3-3. We could see fireworks between wideout Dez Bryant and cornerback Josh Norman, who's expected to play barring a setback with his rib injury, per NFL Network's Jane Slater:

Washington fields the No. 6 passing offense and a top-10 run defense. Dallas has allowed 11 touchdowns through the air but leans on the second-best ground attack to win games.

It's a favorable matchup for the Redskins, but the Cowboys may opt to control possession with a methodical approach to keep quarterback Kirk Cousins off the field.