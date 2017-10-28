NFL Trade Rumors: Latest on Duane Brown and Martavis Bryant

Joe Sargent/Getty Images

We're closing in on the trade deadline in the NFL and there are rumors swirling around and around.

In fact, we have already had a big trade go down.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Buffalo Bills have sent defensive tackle Marcel Dareus to the Jacksonville Jaguars for a sixth-round draft pick.

As a result, Jacksonville—or should I say 'Sacksonville'—gets another piece on defense to add to an already crazy core of players.

Every day new rumors come about, so let's see whats brewing.

Will the Seahawks Land a New Left Tackle?

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

For a team like the Seattle Seahawks that always finds themselves in the thick of things in the NFC, they've always tended to ignore one vital area: The offensive line.

Over the years, the Seahawks have thrown guys out at left tackle who the common fan wouldn't even remember.

Well that could soon change.

According to Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports, the Seahawks may have their focus on Duane Brown of the Houston Texans.

Earlier this month, Mike Florio also mentioned Joe Thomas of the Cleveland Browns as a possibility, but after injuring his tricep, that rumor can be banished.

This is a move that makes all the sense in the world for the Seahawks. Obviously there's need and Brown is a heck of a left tackle when he plays.

"When he plays" is key because he was involved in a hold out for the Texans that has been going on all season long. Week 8 could be his first game this season against, ironically, the Seahawks.

With Deshaun Watson at quarterback and the way things have shifted for the Texans, they, too, are contenders in a crowded AFC picture.

This is speculating, but Brown must not be too happy with the Texans after not getting his wish from the hold out.

Should Brown leave, he'd go to a Seahawks team that has a potentially easier route to the Super Bowl on a good team.

However, the Texans might be hard-pressed to trade him, because as mentioned, they're competing and Brown provides stability to an offensive line that couldn't stop a nosebleed.

The Texans and Seahawks both need Brown.

What this boils down to ultimately is this: Is there enough internal turmoil that the Texans are willing to ship Brown off because it's not working out, or has the dust settled and Brown is ready to go?

That's what a deal sending Brown to Seattle rests on: The internal relationship between Brown and the Texans.

Will Martavis Bryant Get His Wish?

Keith Srakocic/Associated Press

This story has been going on for what feels like a decade at this point.

In case you hadn't heard (and long story short) Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Martavis Bryant is unhappy with his role on the team and his involvement in the offense.

So much so that he's come out and said "he wants out," according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.

As a result of all of this, Bryant has been demoted to the scout team and will be inactive in Week 8 against the Detroit Lions.

That doesn't exactly meet Bryant's demands.

A deal sending Bryant away needs to happen.

No matter who takes him, though, they're going to have his outspoken comments as a tool to use at the bargaining table.

Based on him being inactive for Week 8, this relationship might be corroded to the point where the Steelers will take almost anything for him.

Heading into 2017, the Steelers offense was poised to be one of the best with Bryant, Antonio Brown, Le'Veon Bell and Ben Roethlisberger. Of course, that hasn't quite happened and the rookie JuJu Smith-Schuster has taken over Bryant's assumed role.

It's not too often you see players take to Instagram comments to discuss their situation, either.

A deal needs to happen. Bryant needs to be sold to the highest bidder so that the Steelers can move forward with their season and operate the offense they wish to orchestrate.