NAIA to Move Division 2 Basketball Tournament Due to Anthem Dispute

While the discussion of athletes protesting racial inequality and police brutality by kneeling during the national anthem has largely been centered on the NFL, the issue reportedly has also reached men's college basketball.

On Friday, Wyatt D. Wheeler of the Springfield News-Leader reported the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics will move its Division II tournament from the College of the Ozarks as a result of the university's position on protests during the national anthem.

According to Wheeler, "the College of the Ozarks requested the NAIA to enforce an association-wide requirement of all players and coaches to stand during the anthem."

After the NAIA did not agree to force players and coaches to stand during the song despite the school's request, the school asked for the tournament to be moved to another site.

NAIA president Jim Carr released a statement addressing the issue Friday, per Blair Kerkhoff of the Kansas City Star:

"The NAIA respects the rights of all of our members to determine the best course of action for their teams in regards to the national anthem. However, our first priority is providing student-athletes the best event possible and neither the NAIA nor the College of the Ozarks wants this issue to disrupt the competition or diminish the student-athlete experience."

According to Wheeler, the decision came after the NAIA and the College of the Ozarks held "multiple meetings" to discuss the issue.

This move will end a hosting partnership that has lasted 18 years.