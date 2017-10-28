Fantasy Football Week 8 Rankings: Flex and PPR Outlook for Each Position

Harry How/Getty Images

With Thursday Night Football out of the way, we march towards the main slate of Week 8 this fantasy football season.

Yes, we have yet another London game, but there's actually fantasy potential in that game.

To cover a bit of Thursday Night Football, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco left the game early due to a concussion.

Should he miss any time, it doesn't change much fantasy-wise for the team—it's a train wreck with or without Flacco, honestly.

We have multiple teams on bye this week, so good luck fighting through that struggle this week.

Follow these rankings and win your matchup in Week 8.

Good luck!

Week 8 QB Rankings

1. Tom Brady, NE (vs. LAC)

2. Carson Wentz, PHI (vs. SF)

3. Philip Rivers, LAC (at NE)

4. Dak Prescott, DAL (at WAS)

5. Drew Brees, NO (vs. CHI)

6. Russell Wilson, SEA (vs. HOU)

7. Cam Newton, CAR (at TB)

8. Deshaun Watson, HOU (at SEA)

9. Kirk Cousins, WAS (vs. DAL)

10. Mathew Stafford, DET (vs. PIT)

11. Jameis Winston, TB (vs. CAR)

12. Andy Dalton, CIN (vs. IND)

13. Tyrod Taylor, BUF (vs. OAK)

14. Matt Ryan, ATL (at NYJ)

15. Alex Smith, KC (vs. DEN)

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

If you look around, you'll notice Rivers is higher on this list than most. Why he's not higher on more lists is beyond me, because this matchup is perfect and he has the weapons to capitalize on it.

Although they'll be in New England, Rivers and the Chargers will take on a defense that has been miserable this season and just lost arguably their best defensive player in linebacker Dont'a Hightower for the season.

Week 7 they were able to shut down the Falcons, but the same cannot be said for essentially every other team they've faced.

Remember, they gave up over 350 yards passing to Josh McCown of the Jets—he's, like, 40-years-old, guys.

For a streamer, Dalton finds himself in a nice spot at home against the Colts. Over seven games this season, the Colts are giving up more than 310 passing yards per game to opposing quarterbacks.

That's... bad.

If you need a steamer, start Dalton. If own Rivers, fire him up.

Week 8 RB Rankings

1. Le'Veon Bell, PIT (at DET)

2. LeSean McCoy, BUF (vs. OAK)

3. Ezekiel Elliott, DAL (at WAS)

4. Melvin Gordon, LAC (at NE)

5. Kareem Hunt, KC (vs. DEN)

6. Devonta Freeman, ATL (at NYJ)

7. Joe Mixon, CIN (vs. IND)

8. Mark Ingram, NO (vs. CHI)

9. Christian McCaffrey, CAR (at TB)

10. Carlos Hyde, SF (at PHI)

11. Lamar Miller, HOU (at SEA)

12. Chris Thompson, WAS (vs. DAL)

13. Doug Martin, TB (vs. CAR)

14. Alvin Kamara, NO (vs. CHI)

15. C.J. Anderson, DEN (at KC)

16. Jordan Howard, CHI (at NO)

17. LeGarrette Blount, PHI (vs. SF)

18. Duke Johnson, CLE (vs. MIN in London)

19. Jerick McKinnon, MIN (at CLE in London)

20. Bilal Powell, NYJ (vs. ATL)

21. Tevin Coleman, ATL (at NYJ)

22. Ameer Abdullah, DET (vs. PIT)

23. James White, NE (vs. LAC)

24. Jalen Richard, OAK (at BUF)

25. Tarik Cohen, CHI (at NO)

26. Dion Lewis, NE (vs. LAC)

27.DeAndre Washington, OAK (at BUF)

28. Latavius Murray, MIN (at CLE)

29. Marlon Mack, IND (at CIN)

30. Wendell Smallwood, PHI (vs. SF)

Keith Srakocic/Associated Press

Among the elite running backs, McCoy often ends up at the back of the line.

Well in Week 8, McCoy could potentially be at the front of it.

Think about it: Hosting the Raiders, the Bills know their offense cannot go toe-to-toe with them. What does that mean? Ball control, ball control, ball control.

McCoy is going to get plenty of work.

Not only that, but he's going to get plenty of work against a Raiders team that isn't good against running backs.

According to Football Outsiders, the Raiders rank 20th in run defense and 25th against pass-catching running backs—two areas McCoy does well in.

The only worry would be that the Bills like to (for whatever reason) give Mike Tolbert the ball down close to the goal line.

Other than that, McCoy is in good shape to take off in this game.

For one of the lower-end running backs, I'm looking forward to seeing how Mack is utilized by the Colts in Week 8.

As 10.5-point underdogs, Mack should get some time if the Colts are down in both the passing and running game. It's a mystery why they haven't given him the ball more, but don't miss out—this could be the game where we see Mack get some touches.

Week 8 WR Rankings

1. Keenan Allen, LAC (at NE)

2. Antonio Brown, PIT (at DET)



3. A.J. Green, CIN (vs. IND)



4. Julio Jones, ATL (at NYJ)



5. Mike Evans, TB (vs. CAR)

6. Michael Thomas, NO (vs. CHI)

7. Stefon Diggs, MIN (at CLE in London)

8. Brandin Cooks, NE (vs. LAC)

9. Dez Bryant, DAL (at WAS)

10. DeAndre Hopkins, HOU (at SEA)

11. Doug Baldwin, SEA (vs. HOU)



12. Demaryius Thomas, DEN (at KC)



13. Kelvin Benjamin, CAR (at TB)



14. Pierre Garcon, SF (at PHI)

15. Alshon Jeffery, PHI (vs. SF)

16. Devin Funchess, CAR (at TB)

17. Adam Thielen, MIN (at CLE in London)

18. Tyreek Hill, KC (vs. DEN)

19. Michael Crabtree, OAK (vs. BUF)

20. T.Y. Hilton, IND (vs. CIN)

21. Chris Hogan, NE (vs. LAC)

22. Tyrell Williams, LAC (at NE)

23. Amari Cooper, OAK (vs. BUF)

24. DeSean Jackson, TB (vs. CAR)

25. Marvin Jones, DET (vs. PIT)

26. Nelson Agholor, PHI (vs. SF)

27. Jermaine Kearse, NYJ (vs. ATL)

28. Will Fuller, HOU (at SEA)

29. Mohamed Sanu, ATL (vs. NYJ)

30. Ted Ginn, Jr., NO (vs. CHI)

D. Ross Cameron/Associated Press

I'm living and dying by Allen being the WR1 this week.

As mentioned with Rivers earlier, this matchup is just way too perfect. The Patriots defense is terrible, but the offense is great and this game will need to be a shootout. No one on the Patriots will be able to cover Allen and he should finish with a game for the ages. This has the making of a two-touchdown game.

Don't take Allen lightly this week—he's going to go off.

Although there's not a single Washington Redskins wide receiver listed, that situation is worth talking about—it's a mess.

After being benched in favor of Josh Doctson in Week 7, what do we do with Terrelle Pryor?

Here's what you do: Bench him. That's all you can do. It's going to take a bit of time to figure out this Redskins receiving conundrum. We've seen Doctson featured more, but maybe this opens up more looks for Jamison Crowder?

As Scott Pianowski of Yahoo tweet shows, Pryor has fallen off the face of the earth compared to where he was at the beginning of the season.

Hey, perhaps this is some internal punishment for Pryor for something?

Again, it's unclear. That's why you should bench Pryor this week. If you own Doctson, play him, though. Go off recency bias. Head coach Jay Gruden did speak highly of him following the teams Week 7 game.

Week 8 TE Rankings

1. Travis Kelce, KC (vs. DEN)

2. Rob Gronkowski, NE (vs. LAC)

3. Zach Ertz, PHI (vs. SF)

4. Kyle Rudolph, MIN (at CLE in London)

5. Hunter Henry, LAC (at NE)

6. Austin Seferian-Jenkins, NYJ (vs. ATL)

7. Cameron Brate, TB (vs. CAR)

8. Jordan Reed, WAS (vs. DAL)

9. Jason Witten, DAL (at WAS)

10. Jimmy Graham, SEA (vs. HOU)



11. Jack Doyle, IND (at CIN)

12. Jared Cook, OAK (at BUF)

13. Tyler Kroft, CIN (vs. IND)

14. Vernon Davis, WAS (vs. DAL)

15. Zach Miller, CHI (at NO)

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

For the second week in a row, Rudolph will have a great matchup. This time, against the Cleveland Browns.

Although they're in London, it doesn't matter: The Browns are absolutely atrocious, especially against tight ends.

If Rudolph doesn't score here, it would be a miracle.

At TE15, you'll find Miller, a guy who has been fairly quiet this season. While Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky hasn't been throwing much over the past two games, Week 8 might present him with a challenge in which he'll need to pass the ball.

Going up against the Saints, Trubisky could find himself in a situation where he'll need to keep up with Drew Brees—not a fun time, but he'll have to try.

Who will he throw the ball to? My guess is Miller. Not only a tight end, but a security blanket for the young quarterback.

If the Saints start racking up points, expect the ball to be in Miller's direction.

Week 8 D/ST Rankings

1. Minnesota Vikings at CLE in London

2. Philadelphia Eagles vs. SF

3. Cincinnati Bengals vs. IND

4. Kansas City Chiefs vs. DEN

5. New Orleans Saints vs. CHI

6. Pittsburgh Steelers at DET

7. Seattle Seahawks vs. HOU

8. Houston Texans at SEA

9. Denver Broncos at KC

10. Atlanta Falcons at NYJ

Bruce Kluckhohn/Associated Press

For crying out loud, the top three defenses here have matchups against some terrible teams: The Browns, 49ers and Colts.

For the Colts, quarterback Jacoby Brissett has played well (by his standards), but he still turns the ball over and the quarterbacks for the Browns and 49ers? Get out of here. It's going to be scary—very fitting for Halloween weekend.

Any of those three defenses will work wonders this week. Get them in your lineups.

Matt Rourke/Associated Press

Week 8 Kicker Rankings

1. Jake Elliott, PHI (vs. SF)

2. Wil Lutz, NO (vs. CHI)

3. Stephen Gostkowski, NE (vs. LAC)

4. Matt Prater, DET (vs. PIT)

5. Nick Novak, LAC (at NE)

6. Harrison Butker, KC (vs. DEN)

7. Matt Bryant, ATL (at NYJ)

8. Graham Gano, CAR (at TB)

9. Chris Boswell, PIT (at DET)

10. Kai Forbath, MIN (at CLE in London)

Note: All fantasy data obtained from Yahoo Sports unless otherwise noted.