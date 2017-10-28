NASCAR at Martinsville 2017: Start Time, Ticket Info, Lineup, TV Schedule, More

NASCAR at Martinsville 2017: Start Time, Ticket Info, Lineup, TV Schedule, MoreOctober 28, 2017
Eight drivers remain as the 2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series heads back to Martinsville Speedway in Ridgeway, Virginia, for a pivotal First Data 500.
With names like Kyle Larson and Matt Kenseth now on the outside looking in, the pressure becomes even more intense for drivers who are struggling to regain past dominance following Martin Truex Jr.'s epic tear.
Yet again, Truex reeled in another checkered flag last time out in Kansas to end the cutoff round, giving him seven wins on the year and comfortable footing on the leaderboard before the playoffs start working toward eliminating four more drivers.
Below, let's take a look at everything to know about the event.
Viewing Details
Where: Martinsville Speedway
When: Sunday, 3 p.m. ET
Watch: NBCSN
Live Stream: NBC Sports
Tickets: StubHub
First Data 500
- Jamie McMurray
- Brad Keselowski
- Austin Dillon
- Kevin Harvick
- Kasey Kahne
- Trevor Bayne
- Hermie Sadler
- Danica Patrick
- Denny Hamlin
- Ty Dillon
- Clint Bowyer
- Reed Sorenson
- Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.
- Kyle Busch
- Daniel Suarez
- Matt Kenseth
- Ryan Blaney
- Joey Logano
- Corey LaJoie
- Chase Elliott
- Paul Menard
- Ryan Newman
- Matt DiBenedetto
- Jeffrey Earnhardt
- Landon Cassill
- Chris Buescher
- David Ragan
- Kurt Busch
- Kyle Larson
- Aric Almirola
- A.J. Allmendinger
- Jimmie Johnson
- Kyle Weatherman
- Carl Long
- Cole Whitt
- Erik Jones
- Martin Truex, Jr.
- Gray Gaulding
- Dale Earnhardt, Jr.
- Michael McDowell
2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Standings
|1. Martin Truex Jr.
|4069
|2. Kyle Busch
|4042
|3. Brad Keselowski
|4026
|4. Kevin Harvick
|4017
|5. Jimmie Johnson
|4017
|6. Denny Hamlin
|4014
|7. Ryan Blaney
|4009
|8. Chase Elliott
|4006
|9. Kyle Larson
|2236
|10. Matt Kenseth
|2184
|11. Jamie McMurray
|2138
|12. Kasey Kahne
|2126
|13. Kurt Busch
|2124
|14. Austin Dillon
|2122
|15. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|2119
|16. Ryan Newman
|2107
|ESPN.com.
Drivers to Watch
Jimmie Johnson
It's fitting to say Jimmie Johnson escaped elimination because he's one of the usual suspects in contention right about now who simply doesn't look like his normal self.
Johnson has finished 11th or worse in each of his past two outings, the low point a slotting of 24th at Talladega, Alabama, on October 15. He isn't qualifying well, either, with his slotting of eighth at Talladega his first single-digit starting spot since mid-July.
He'd probably be the first to admit luck has played a part in his making it through to the final eight:
Jimmie Johnson @JimmieJohnson
It wasn’t pretty today but #Chasing8 is still alive.2017-10-22 23:29:22
Nobody would be brave enough to leave Johnson off a list of predicted drivers in the final four based on his experience and the crew he brings along for the journey.
But with the way Toyotas have dominated bigger tracks this year and in the postseason, it's safe to say Johnson's shot at the final four hinges on Sunday's race—an event he won a year ago.
If Johnson can reverse his momentum and post a big finish, it sets him up nicely for the fights against Toyotas in the coming weeks. If not, Johnson might bow out earlier than expected.
Brad Keselowski
Johnson is far from the only contender looking to capitalize on the shortest oval around this Sunday.
Brad Keselowski knows he needs a big performance to make it through to the final four as well. He capped off the wreck-filled event at Talladega with a checkered flag, but otherwise he hasn't had much in the way of momentum because three of his last four outings have been finishes of 10th or worse.
"It's been a good track for us," Keselowski said, according to ESPN.com's Bob Pockrass. "We've been super consistent there. We've had a lot of bad luck there and it almost feels like we've gotten it out of our system."
Ideally, Keselowski would love to pick up another win so he doesn't have to worry about the points situation when it comes to the final four—something he has yet to qualify for in an otherwise strong career.
Like Johnson, Sunday will set the tone for his championship hopes. The next guy on the list, of course, will have something to say about the aspirations of both drivers.
Martin Truex Jr.
Who can stop Truex now?
Not only is Johnson on a downswing and guys like Kenseth out of the running, few drivers have ever had a run like the one Truex keeps on extending.
It's hard to root against Truex at this point. He's a fresh face absolutely feasting on the new formats now that he has the proper ride to go alongside his skill.
And the win a week ago was especially important for all involved after the death of crew member Jim Watson, something NBC chronicled:
NASCAR on NBC @NASCARonNBC
.@MartinTruex_Jr & @FRRacingTeam went through a variety of emotions, today. They're the winners at Kansas. https://t.co/8Vn0g1Ap5h2017-10-22 22:49:30
NBC Sports @NBCSports
"Glad we could get him one." @MartinTruex_Jr raced for a crew member who died suddenly the night before. #TruexJr https://t.co/yWS0Bs5fB52017-10-22 23:01:24
Overall, other than getting caught up in the mess at Talladega, Truex has claimed this series for his own without any major mistakes. He's flying through the competition under scrutiny from every viewer, and still yet another outright win wouldn't come as much of a surprise.
At this stage of the postseason, though, experience comes into play and guys like Johnson are still afloat. Fans know, though, Truex isn't going to change up what he's doing now.
Stats and info courtesy of ESPN.com unless otherwise specified.