Cameron Payne Contract Option Picked Up by Chicago Bulls

The Chicago Bulls have picked up the fourth-year option on Cameron Payne's rookie contract.

Shams Charania of the Vertical reported the Bulls exercised the option for 2018-19 on Friday.

Payne has yet to appear in a game for the Bulls this season. He had surgery in September after breaking a bone in his foot during an offseason workout that's expected to keep him sidelined for three to four months.

The Bulls currently have Jerian Grant as their starting point guard with Payne on the sidelines. Kris Dunn, who was acquired from the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Jimmy Butler trade, is also out of action with a dislocated finger.

A first-round pick by the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2015, Payne was traded to the Bulls last February at the trade deadline. The 23-year-old averaged 4.9 points and 1.4 assists in 11 games with Chicago after the deal.

Payne will make $3.3 million next season after having his option picked up, per Spotrac. He will be eligible for restricted free agency after the 2018-19 season.