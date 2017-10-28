    Lance McCullers, Brad Peacock Lead Astros to 2-1 World Series Lead over Dodgers

    Scott PolacekFeatured ColumnistOctober 28, 2017

    Houston Astros starting pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. reacts after getting Los Angeles Dodgers' Justin Turner to ground out during the third inning of Game 3 of baseball's World Series Friday, Oct. 27, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
    David J. Phillip/Associated Press

    The Houston Astros seized momentum in the 2017 World Series with a dramatic extra-innings win in Game 2 and maintained it Friday with a 5-3 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 3 at Minute Maid Park to take a 2-1 lead in the Fall Classic.

    Lance McCullers Jr. entered Friday's contest with a 2.08 ERA in these playoffs and earned the win while allowing three earned runs, four hits and four walks while striking out three in 5.1 innings.

    However, the pitching story was Brad Peacock, who entered in the sixth with McCullers in trouble and didn't allow a single earned run or hit while finishing the 3.2-inning save.

    Yuli Gurriel's solo home run spearheaded a four-run effort in the bottom of the second for a Houston offense that tallied 12 total hits and provided enough support.

                                                         

