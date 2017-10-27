Meyers Leonard Out 4-6 Weeks with Ankle Injury

Craig Mitchelldyer/Associated Press

The Portland Trail Blazers will be without big man Meyers Leonard for the foreseeable future.

On Friday, Jason Quick of NBC Sports Northwest noted the Trail Blazers announced Leonard will miss four to six weeks because of a right ankle sprain. Leonard averaged 5.5 points and 3.0 rebounds per game in two 2017-18 contests.

Leonard is a role player for Portland, and he appeared in a career-high 74 games last season. He averaged 5.4 points and 3.2 rebounds a night in 2016-17 after posting career-best totals of 8.4 points and 5.1 rebounds per game in 2015-16.

The Illinois product helps stretch the floor as a matchup problem in the frontcourt and sports a 37.1 percent shooting clip from three-point range in his career.

Portland will still rely on the backcourt combination of Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum to carry the offense even without Leonard. Look for Caleb Swanigan and Ed Davis to see more time behind Jusuf Nurkic and Al-Farouq Aminu in the frontcourt while Leonard is out of the rotation.

The Trail Blazers are 3-2 and play the Phoenix Suns on Saturday.