Tiger Woods Pleads Guilty to Reckless Driving Charge on DUI Arrest

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

Tiger Woods has pleaded guilty to reckless driving stemming from his May 29 DUI arrest in Florida.

Per the Associated Press, Woods pleaded guilty to the charge Friday and is required to enter a diversion program to avoid a DUI charge on his record.

The AP also reported Woods will serve one year on probation and pay $250 in fines and court costs as part of the diversion program. He must attend DUI school and perform 20 hours of community service.

Woods was arrested in Jupiter, Florida, when police found him asleep as they approached his vehicle. He told officers at the scene he was taking multiple prescription medications.

The toxicology report released in August showed he had five different drugs in his system at the time of his arrest: Vicodin, Dilaudid, Xanax, Ambien and THC.

Woods underwent back surgery for the fourth time in April and has not played in a golf tournament since withdrawing from the Dubai Desert Classic before the second round in February.