    Tiger Woods Pleads Guilty to Reckless Driving Charge on DUI Arrest

    Adam WellsFeatured ColumnistOctober 27, 2017

    FILE - In this March 20, 2017, file photo, golfer Tiger Woods prepares to sign copies of his new book at a book signing in New York. Police say golf great Tiger Woods has been arrested on a DUI charge in Florida. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office says on its website that Woods was booked into a county jail around 7 a.m. on Monday, May 29, 2017. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
    Seth Wenig/Associated Press

    Tiger Woods has pleaded guilty to reckless driving stemming from his May 29 DUI arrest in Florida. 

    Per the Associated Press, Woods pleaded guilty to the charge Friday and is required to enter a diversion program to avoid a DUI charge on his record.  

    The AP also reported Woods will serve one year on probation and pay $250 in fines and court costs as part of the diversion program. He must attend DUI school and perform 20 hours of community service.

    Woods was arrested in Jupiter, Florida, when police found him asleep as they approached his vehicle. He told officers at the scene he was taking multiple prescription medications. 

    The toxicology report released in August showed he had five different drugs in his system at the time of his arrest: Vicodin, Dilaudid, Xanax, Ambien and THC.

    Woods underwent back surgery for the fourth time in April and has not played in a golf tournament since withdrawing from the Dubai Desert Classic before the second round in February. 

     

