San Francisco 49ers vs. Philadelphia Eagles Odds, Analysis, NFL Betting Pick

The San Francisco 49ers gave Washington a good game a couple of weeks ago and cashed as road dogs. Still, the 49ers are 0-10 straight up and 3-7 against the spread over their last 10 trips to the Eastern time zone. San Francisco takes on a tough task this week, flying east to take on the NFC-leading Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday afternoon.

NFL point spread: The Eagles opened as 10.5-point favorites; the total was 47.5 early in the week, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (line updates and matchup report available here)

NFL betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 42.4-7.4 Eagles (NFL picks on every game available here)

Why the 49ers can cover the spread

The 49ers remained winless on this season last week, losing at home to Dallas 40-10. But really, that was the first time since the season opener San Francisco got blown out. Its other five losses came by a total of 13 points, two of those in overtime.

The Niners fell down to the Cowboys 7-0 two minutes into the game thanks to a fumbled punt, trailed 14-0 seven minutes in and never mounted a challenge from there. This was rookie quarterback CJ Beathard's first career start.

Last week's performance is one of those better left forgotten. The 49ers just hope to put it behind them and move on.

Two weeks ago the 49ers lost at the Redskins 26-24 but covered as 12-point dogs. Just before that they lost at Indianapolis 26-23 in overtime. And just before that they lost at Arizona in OT 18-15 but covered at plus-6. In fact, while San Francisco is 0-4 SU on the road this season, it's 3-1 ATS.

Why the Eagles can cover the spread

The Eagles take a five-game winning streak into Sunday, following their 34-24 win over Washington on Monday night. Philadelphia trailed the Redskins 10-3 midway through the second quarter and then used a 31-7 run to take control on its way toward covering as a five-point favorite.

On the night, the Eagles outgained Washington 371-344 and outrushed the Redskins 127-75. So Philadelphia has outgained six of seven opponents this season and outrushed each of its last five foes.

At 6-1 the Eagles own a 2.5-game lead over Dallas and Washington in the NFC East and a one-game lead over Minnesota and the Rams in the battle for the best record in the NFC.

Smart pick

The winner of this game isn't much in doubt, but the Great Equalizer awaits to play its part. So far this NFL season double-digit favorites are 6-2 SU but only 2-6 ATS. Plus, Philly is playing on a short week. Smart money here sides with San Francisco, plus the points.

NFL betting trends

The total has gone over in seven of the 49ers' last nine games against the Eagles.

The 49ers are 6-2 SU and ATS in their last eight games on the road against the Eagles.

The Eagles are 0-4 ATS in their last four games in Week 8.

All NFL odds and betting trends courtesy of Bleacher Report’s official odds partner, OddsShark. All quotes gathered firsthand unless otherwise noted. Check out Twitter for injury and line-movement updates and the OddsShark YouTube page for picks and analysis, or download the free odds tracker app.