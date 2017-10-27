Giannis Antetokounmpo Sets Milwaukee Bucks Record Through 5 Games

NBA Photos/Getty Images

Milwaukee Bucks star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo racked up 28 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists, three steals and a block in Thursday's 96-89 loss to the Boston Celtics, dropping the Bucks' record to 3-2 on the season.

While Milwaukee sits just one game over the .500 mark following the loss, it's hard to blame Giannis for any struggles. The Greek Freak has been particularly good in the scoring department this season, posting a franchise-best total of 175 points through the first five games of the season, per ESPN Stats & Info.

Giannis announced himself as a star last season, drastically improving his numbers in all major stat categories to earn the NBA's Most Improved Player award. He was also named a starter in the All-Star Game, the Bucks' first representative since Michael Redd in 2003-04.

The 22-year-old has continued building his resume early in the 2017-18 season, posting record-breaking numbers, including being the first player in NBA history to average 35 points, 10 rebounds and five assists through the first five games of a season, per the Elias Sports Bureau (via ESPN Stats & Info).

Giannis has also become the early favorite in MVP voting for the 2017-18 campaign, per Odds Shark. It's too early in the season to speculate, but if he continues posting numbers similar to what he's done early on, it will be difficult for others to unseat him.

Milwaukee gets a couple of days off before heading on the road to face the Atlanta Hawks at Philips Arena on Sunday.