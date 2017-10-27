Nikola Mirotic Reportedly Told Bulls He's Open to Trade If Bobby Portis Stays

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

Chicago Bulls forward Nikola Mirotic would be willing to accept a trade if the team keeps Bobby Portis. The two were involved in an altercation during practice on October 17.

Per Vincent Goodwill of NBC Sports Chicago, Mirotic would be willing to waive his no-trade clause to make a deal happen when he's eligible to be traded in January.

Mirotic's reported desire to be traded comes after he was hospitalized with a concussion and maxillary fractures when Portis punched him in practice, per Shams Charania of The Vertical.

The Bulls announced Mirotic would be out indefinitely as a result of the injuries he suffered

"We're really sensitive to this entire issue and what Niko is going through physically and mentally," Bulls general manager John Paxson said, per K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune.

Paxson also said he doesn't know if Portis and Mirotic can coexist after their altercation, but he is hopeful there "can be some communication" in the future, per Johnson.

Because Mirotic was a free agent over the summer and re-signed with the Bulls in September, he's not eligible to be traded until mid-January. He has spent his entire NBA career in Chicago after signing a three-year deal prior to the 2014-15 season.

Portis was suspended for the first eight games of the season as a result of the incident. He's eligible to return on Nov. 7 against the Toronto Raptors.