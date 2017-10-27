    Nikola Mirotic Reportedly Told Bulls He's Open to Trade If Bobby Portis Stays

    Adam WellsFeatured ColumnistOctober 27, 2017

    Chicago Bulls' Nikola Mirotic in action during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers, Thursday, April 6, 2017, in Philadelphia. The Bulls won 102-90. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
    Chris Szagola/Associated Press

    Chicago Bulls forward Nikola Mirotic would be willing to accept a trade if the team keeps Bobby Portis. The two were involved in an altercation during practice on October 17. 

    Per Vincent Goodwill of NBC Sports Chicago, Mirotic would be willing to waive his no-trade clause to make a deal happen when he's eligible to be traded in January. 

    Mirotic's reported desire to be traded comes after he was hospitalized with a concussion and maxillary fractures when Portis punched him in practice, per Shams Charania of The Vertical.

    The Bulls announced Mirotic would be out indefinitely as a result of the injuries he suffered 

    "We're really sensitive to this entire issue and what Niko is going through physically and mentally," Bulls general manager John Paxson said, per K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune

    Paxson also said he doesn't know if Portis and Mirotic can coexist after their altercation, but he is hopeful there "can be some communication" in the future, per Johnson

    Because Mirotic was a free agent over the summer and re-signed with the Bulls in September, he's not eligible to be traded until mid-January. He has spent his entire NBA career in Chicago after signing a three-year deal prior to the 2014-15 season. 

    Portis was suspended for the first eight games of the season as a result of the incident. He's eligible to return on Nov. 7 against the Toronto Raptors.  

    Related

      NBA logo
      NBA

      Kobe Wants MJ or Phil to Induct Him into Hall of Fame

      Complex
      via Complex
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Inside Jayson Tatum's Crazy First Week on the Job

      Yaron Weitzman
      via Bleacher Report
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Report: Suns Trying to Move Chandler in Bledsoe Deal

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Boogie Calls Kings Fans 'Beautiful' in Return

      NBCS Bay Area
      via NBCS Bay Area