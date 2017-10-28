Mexican F1 Grand Prix 2017: Start Time, Drivers, TV Schedule and More

PEDRO PARDO/Getty Images

Lewis Hamilton's pursuit of his fourth Formula One world title could come to fruition on Sunday at the 2017 Mexico Grand Prix.

The Mercedes driver needs just a fifth-placed finish to seal it ahead of Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel, who sits 66 points behind with three races left on the calendar.

A preview of the action at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez in Mexico City follows the viewing details you need to catch the race.

Date: Sunday, October 29

Time: 1 p.m. local, 7 p.m. GMT, 3 p.m. ET

TV: Sky Sports F1 (UK), NBC (USA)

Live Stream: Sky Go (UK), NBC Sports App (USA)

For the full drivers' list, visit the F1 website.

Preview

One of the keys to Hamilton's incredible campaign has been his consistency. As Formula One's official Twitter account noted, the Englishman has completed every race this year:

That is an immediate improvement after failing to finish two races last year, and Hamilton is hoping to continue his remarkable run a little longer.

Per The Guardian's Giles Richards, he said:

"Reliability has been exceptional this year and it is very rare you go through the season without any reliability issues. I can’t tell you how well I have saved my engines to make them last. I am hoping that those savings will make the difference this weekend."

What's more, he has managed to win nine of the 17 Grands Prix and has only finished outside the top five once this season—a seventh-placed finish in Monaco—which bodes well for him heading into this race.

Hamilton is not content to ease to fifth place, however, per Sky Sports F1:

His rival Vettel needs to win the race—and hope Hamilton slips up—if he's to have any real chance of keeping his title hopes alive, but that won't be easy considering he hasn't managed to muster a race win since Hungary in July.

The German also failed to finish in Singapore and Japan, but he is refusing to give up:

It would certainly add to the drama if Vettel can take pole ahead of Hamilton, but barring a disaster in qualifying, a crash or car troubles, it's unlikely the Mercedes man will finish outside the top five.

Hamilton won in Mexico last year, and he wants to win the championship in style—it will be of little surprise if he's able to do just that.