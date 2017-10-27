Manchester United Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Gareth Bale

TF-Images/Getty Images

Real Madrid are reportedly willing to sell Gareth Bale to Manchester United next summer.

The Sun's Gary Stonehouse said the Red Devils are "ready to launch a stunning move" for Bale, who has had trouble settling in the Spanish capital in part because "Luka Modric is his only friend at the club," according to Diario Gol.

Los Blancos have previously batted back United's interest in the Welshman, but they have now relaxed their stance on the forward.

That could be a result of the injury problems that have beset Bale in recent years. As demonstrated by SB Nation's Lucas Navarrete, the 28-year-old's fitness has become increasingly unreliable:

Because of his struggles, he is no longer quite as crucial at the Santiago Bernabeu as the likes of Isco and Marco Asensio, who have risen to prominence in his absence with some outstanding performances.

Bale remains an excellent player, however, and has helped the side win three UEFA Champions League titles and La Liga once during his four years at the club, so it's evident he has both the ability and the mentality to help United challenge for major honours.

He has contributed 70 goals and 55 assists in 159 appearances for Real, and a similar return would likely breed plenty of success at Old Trafford.

Football writer Liam Canning believes he'd make a fine addition to the squad even with his fitness concerns:

Recruiting a player with his injury record may be something of a risk, but that could be mitigated if United were able to bring him in at a reasonable price.

Bale proved during his Tottenham Hotspur days that his pace and power are tailor-made for the Premier League, while his time in Madrid has shown he can be a real asset in the Champions League, too.

The winger will be 29 next summer and may not be at his peak for too much longer, relatively speaking, but signing him could still be excellent business for United if they can do so without breaking the bank.