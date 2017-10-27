Aaron Rodgers Says Anthony Barr Taunted Him After Hit That Broke Collarbone

Adam Bettcher/Getty Images

Appearing on the "Clueless Gamer" segment of Conan on Thursday, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said Minnesota Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr taunted him after the hit that broke his collarbone in Week 6.

As seen in the following video, Rodgers described the scene after the hit:

"I looked over at him as I walked off the field, the cameras caught me saying something to him, but what they missed was him: finger, 'suck it' sign," Rodgers told Conan O'Brien.

Rodgers also said during the segment that he had 13 screws inserted into his clavicle as part of the surgery he underwent.

The two-time NFL MVP is currently on injured reserve, and it hasn't yet been announced if he will return this season.

With regard to accusations that his hit on Rodgers was dirty, Barr insisted he wasn't trying to cause an injury, per ESPN.com's Courtney Cronin:

"By no means was I trying to injure or take out Aaron Rodgers. He's one of, if not, the best player in this league. I'm not a dirty player. I don't play dirty. We don't preach that around here. It's unfortunate, the injury. I hate to see anybody get hurt. It's a gift and a privilege to be able to play on the field each week, so I would never try and take that away from anybody, let alone one of the best players in our game."

Prior to his injury, Rodgers was enjoying an MVP-caliber season. He was 4-2, while passing for 1,385 yards, 13 touchdowns and three interceptions.

Brett Hundley has stepped in as Green Bay's starting quarterback, losing his first start last week to the New Orleans Saints.

The Vikings enter their Week 8 game against the Cleveland Browns in London with a one-game lead over the Pack in the NFC North at 5-2.