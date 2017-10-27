Mexican F1 Grand Prix 2017 Qualifying: Results, Times from Friday's Practice

Clive Rose/Getty Images

Valtteri Bottas topped the timesheets in the first practice session ahead of the 2017 Mexican Formula One Grand Prix on Friday.

He set a time of one minute, 17.824 seconds to take first place ahead of Mercedes team-mate Lewis Hamilton.

Red Bull duo Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo claimed third and fourth, respectively.

FP1 Recap

Here are the standings from FP1, courtesy of Formula One's official Twitter feed:

Antonio Giovinazzi was the only one out early on, and it was not until 20 minutes in that another driver set a time, when Bottas immediately surpassed him.

Hamilton quickly joined his Silver Arrows team-mate at the top of the standings despite an early slip off the track:

The pair duelled with Sebastian Vettel and Verstappen, while Brendon Hartley was able to overcome his car stopping on the track, which had prompted the deployment of the virtual safety car.

Pirelli Motorsport painted a picture of the situation after the Mercedes duo were split by their rivals:

A switch to ultrasoft tyres proved fruitful for Bottas as he quickly set a record lap on the circuit, while Hamilton was able to battle back to P2, and the pair would remain in those positions for the remainder of the session.

Driving Esteban Ocon's car, Mexico native Alfonso Celis caused the red flags to come out when he hit a wall, per Sky Sports F1:

At the top of the standings, Verstappen was able to hang onto P3 despite his session coming to an early close when he returned to the garage for work.

Neither Red Bull or Ferrari made use of the ultrasoft tyres in FP1, so they'll look to use them to close the gap in FP2, which could paint a more accurate picture as a result.