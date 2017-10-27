Josh Norman Reportedly 'Should Be' Able to Play vs. Cowboys After Rib Injury

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Washington Redskins defensive back Josh Norman is reportedly expected to play Sunday in the team's Week 8 home game against the Dallas Cowboys at FedExField.

On Friday, Jane Slater of the NFL Network noted a source said the cornerback "should be good to go" barring a setback involving his rib injury over the next two days.

