    Josh Norman Reportedly 'Should Be' Able to Play vs. Cowboys After Rib Injury

    Tim DanielsFeatured ColumnistOctober 27, 2017

    CHICAGO, IL - DECEMBER 24: Josh Norman #24 of the Washington Redskins gets set to put his helmet on as he takes the field during the game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on December 24, 2016 in Chicago, Illinois. Washington defeated Chicago 41-21. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)
    Joe Robbins/Getty Images

    Washington Redskins defensive back Josh Norman is reportedly expected to play Sunday in the team's Week 8 home game against the Dallas Cowboys at FedExField.  

    On Friday, Jane Slater of the NFL Network noted a source said the cornerback "should be good to go" barring a setback involving his rib injury over the next two days.

                     

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

