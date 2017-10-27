World Series 2017: Dodgers vs. Astros Game 3 Pitching Preview, Predictions

Associated Press

The Houston Astros and Los Angeles Dodgers played one for the ages in Game 2 of the World Series, and now those two teams will pick up from where they left off as the Fall Classic reconvenes in Houston Friday at 8 p.m. ET.

The surge of power in that game led to a World Series record of eight home runs in that game—four by each team—and the Astros outlasted the Dodgers 7-6 in 11 innings to square the series at 1-1.

Here's the remaining World Series schedule (all times ET):

Friday, October 27; Game 3: Dodgers at Astros, 8 p.m., Fox

Saturday, October 28; Game 4: Dodgers at Astros, 8 p.m., Fox

Sunday, October 29; Game 5: Dodgers at Astros, 8 p.m., Fox

Tuesday, October 31; Game 6: Astros at Dodgers, 8 p.m., Fox, if necessary

Wednesday, November 1; Game 7: Astros at Dodgers, 8 p.m., Fox, if necessary

The Astros have been dominant at Minute Maid Park in the postseason, having rolled over the Boston Red Sox in two American League Division Series games and beating the Yankees in four ALCS games there.

They are a confident team at home and will send Lance McCullers Jr. to the mound against Yu Darvish.

McCullers had a 7-4 record with a 4.25 earned run average while pitching for the best offense in baseball during the regular season, and it's fair to conclude that his performance was good but not great throughout the year. However, McCullers has turned it up by at least a couple of notches in the postseason. He has pitched 13 innings with a 2.08 ERA and a 0.85 WHIP.

Darvish's regular season was split between the Texas Rangers and the Dodgers, and he was 10-12 with a 3.86 ERA. He has been much better in the postseason with a 1.59 ERA and a 0.79 WHIP in 11.1 innings of work. His most impressive number may be his 14-1 strikeout-to-walk ratio.

Darvish said he is not nervous about taking the mound in the World Series. "I'm not thinking too much about the pressure," Darvish said, per Dylan Hernandez of the Los Angeles Times. "If I think about it, I won't be able to pitch calmly, so I try to control my emotions to where I don’t feel pressure."

The Dodgers made it through the first two rounds of the playoffs and the first game of the World Series by depending largely on their powerful bullpen after their starters pitched between four and seven innings.

That game plan worked perfectly until Game 2, when Marwin Gonzalez, Jose Altuve, Carlos Correa and George Springer belted late-inning home runs to touch up the Los Angeles bullpen.

The Dodgers are unlikely to change their philosophy now that the bullpen is no longer pristine. Manager Dave Roberts has not lost confidence in his relievers, and he will likely employ the same strategy in Game 3. If he can get five or six strong innings out of Darvish, expect the Dodgers' relievers to take over.

The Dodgers need Justin Turner, Chris Taylor, Corey Seager and Cody Bellinger to attack McCullers successfully, while the Astros have to come through against Darvish.

Springer may be the key to the attack. After slumping badly against the Yankees and in Game 1 of the World Series, Springer had three hits in Game 2, including the game-winning two-run homer in the top of the 11th. Altuve has been hammering the ball at home, and Correa should be a major force.

Prediction

The series shift to Houston should help the Astros, but the Dodgers can blunt that edge by scoring early and putting doubt in the minds of the home team.

If Houston has to play from behind, the assignment becomes much more difficult. However, look for Springer and Altuve to trigger Houston's offense and for McCullers to pitch well enough to give the Astros the lead.

The big question will be if shaky Houston closer Ken Giles can hold on to that advantage in the final inning. Giles should have enough left to hold on to this first game at home.

The Astros win Game 3 and take a 2-1 advantage.