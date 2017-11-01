Arsenal vs. Red Star Belgrade: Team News, TV Info, More for Europa Match

Srdjan Stevanovic/Getty Images

Arsenal sit atop Group H in the 2017-18 UEFA Europa League having won each of their three group-stage matches so far in the campaign.

Most recently they downed Red Star Belgrade 1-0 at the Rajko Mitic Stadium thanks to a fantastic team goal finished by Olivier Giroud five minutes from time.

The Gunners face the Serbian outfit again on Thursday at the Emirates Stadium and will secure their place in the knockout rounds with a victory.

Read on for a preview of the clash, along with full scheduling and viewing details.

Date: Thursday, Nov. 2

Time: 8:05 p.m. GMT, 4:05 p.m. ET

TV Info: BT Sport 2 (UK), ESPN Deportes (U.S.)

Live Stream: BT Sport website, ESPN Player

Preview

The Europa League could yet be crucial for Arsenal this season.

It is still only early in the 2017-18 campaign but finishing the season in the top four of the Premier League is likely to be more challenging than ever for the Gunners given the quality of the competition.

As with Manchester United last term, Arsenal's best chance of returning to the UEFA Champions League could be by winning the Europa League.

Manager Arsene Wenger has never won any European silverware, and a Europa League triumph would arguably be the club's most significant trophy since their last Premier League win in 2003-04.

So far the north London outfit have approached the Europa League in an admirable way. Wenger has put out strong, if not first-choice, teams, and Arsenal have earned three wins on the bounce, two away from home.

They are now one of only four teams to have a 100 per cent record after three rounds of matches, and at the Emirates, Arsenal have every chance of making it four wins against Red Star.

Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

Jack Wilshere and Giroud could both be crucial on Thursday having impressed in the competition so far.

Wenger will be eager to earn all three points to ensure qualification as early as possible, so he should put out a strong team.

Arsenal have more quality than Red Star in their squad and were even able to make it count in the intimidating atmosphere of the Rajko Mitic two weeks ago.

Back in their home stadium and having won their last four matches in succession in all competitions, Arsenal should have little trouble picking up another three points in the Europa League.