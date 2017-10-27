Marshawn Lynch Practicing with Oakland-Area High School Team Broke League Rules

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Oakland Technical High School committed a rules violation by allowing Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch to practice with Bulldogs football team Wednesday.

On Friday, TMZ Sports passed along a statement from the Oakland Unified School District about the situation, but no punishment has yet been given to the California school:

"[Marshawn's] participation in the practice did not comply with Oakland Athletic League's rules and regulations. Site administration did not receive prior notice that Lynch would be attending an after school practice. Once they found out, they and the League Commissioner promptly reminded all OUSD coaches of the bylaws and took appropriate measures."

A California Interscholastic Federation guideline only allows for students between ninth and 12th grade to participate in high school football practices.

"We take these rules very seriously as the safety and well-being of our student-athletes is our foremost concern," CIF Oakland Section commissioner Alphonso Powell said.

A school official told TMZ Sports suspensions could be handed down as punishment for allowing Lynch to take part in the session.

The 31-year-old Oakland native posted a video on Instagram showing himself doing full-contract drills with the high-schoolers while wearing Raiders gear:

Lynch is serving a one-game NFL suspension for running onto the field and making contact with an official during the team's Week 7 game against the Kansas City Chiefs. He'll miss Sunday's road clash with the Buffalo Bills at New Era Field.

Meanwhile, Oakland Tech will look to improve its record to 6-1 Friday night when it takes on Castlemont High School.