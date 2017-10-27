Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Houston Astros: World Series Game 3 Odds, Betting Pick

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

The Houston Astros head home even and enter Game 3 of the 2017 World Series on Friday as small chalk against the Los Angeles Dodgers at the sportsbooks.

The Astros battled back from a 3-1 deficit in Game 2 by scoring one run in each of the eighth and ninth innings and then two each in the 10th and 11th to earn the 7-6 victory in a wild game that saw eight home runs, including five in extra innings.

Betting line: The Astros opened as -119 favorites (wager $119 to win $100); the total is at 8.5 runs, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.



MLB betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 4.0-2.2 Dodgers.



Why the Dodgers Can Pay on the MLB Lines

The Dodgers could have easily won Game 2 and been up 2-0 in this series, but their bullpen failed to come through for the first time this postseason.

Los Angeles manager Dave Roberts tried to get closer Kenley Jansen a six-out save, and it backfired. However, his team still showed a lot of heart in rallying back to tie the game at 5-5 in the bottom of the 10th inning and scoring again in the bottom of the 11th.

Regardless, Los Angeles has lost only once on the road during this playoff run and has an experienced starting pitcher going to the mound in Yu Darvish, who is 2-0 with a 1.59 ERA this postseason.

Why the Astros Can Pay on the MLB Lines

Houston has the momentum after picking up the team's first World Series win ever last time out.

The Astros have to be happy with one win on the road, as they get to play the next three games at Minute Maid Park and do not have to go back to Dodger Stadium if they can sweep. While that will be a tough task, they can at least put themselves in prime position to give the city of Houston a championship.

Lance McCullers Jr. will oppose Darvish, and he has pitched well in the playoffs despite not getting a decision yet. McCullers has allowed just three runs and six hits in a combined three outings totaling 13 innings.

Smart Betting Pick

Bettors should expect an electric atmosphere for Game 3, similar to Game 1 in Los Angeles. The Astros have not lost at home this postseason, and that advantage was the difference in the American League Championship Series versus the New York Yankees.

They have won seven of their past 10 home games against National League opponents as well, and the fans will see their team put together an inspired effort to take a 2-1 series lead into Game 4.

MLB betting trends

Los Angeles is 10-2 in its past 12 games.

The total has gone under in six of Los Angeles' past seven games on the road.

The total has gone under in nine of Houston's past 13 games at home.

All MLB odds and betting trends according to Bleacher Report's official odds partner, OddsShark.