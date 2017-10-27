Shane McMahon, SmackDown Crash Raw and the Top WWE Invasions of All Time

0 of 7

Credit: WWE.com

This year's Survivor Series is doubling down on the brand-warfare theme, and Shane McMahon took the first shot when he brought most of the SmackDown Live roster to Raw for a good old-fashioned invasion.

Babyfaces and heels united to deliver beatings to several Raw stars backstage. It was odd seeing The New Day and Becky Lynch acting like goons, but it drove home the "bleed blue" mentality they were supposed to have.

This might be the most recent example of a pro wrestling invasion, but it's hardly the first. We have seen everything from Triple H driving a tank to The Sandman spitting beer in Savio Vega's face.

This kind of angle worked a lot better when WWE had competition in WCW and ECW. It's a lot harder to create the illusion of controversy when CEO Vince McMahon has to start invading his own shows.

Let's take a walk down memory lane and look at the best invasions in WWE history.