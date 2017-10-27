Week 8 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Top 10 Players, Stat Projections for Every Position

Al Bello/Getty Images

The 2017 NFL season is nearly halfway done as Week 8 kicked off with a less-than-stellar Thursday night game between the Miami Dolphins and Baltimore Ravens.

There isn't much to discuss about that game (other than how painful it was to watch), but for fantasy football players, there was a lot on the line, particularly for Jay Ajayi owners.

Cracking the Ajayi code is leaving fantasy owners helpless. Ajayi's situation in Miami is a classic "It's not you, it's me," as in Miami's offensive line is atrocious, and so is its quarterback play and defense.

Ajayi is still a very talented back, but for reasons beyond his control, he is a borderline starter in fantasy.

Like Ajayi, there are many other players who either fringe roster players or must-plays each and every week. Below, we'll look over the top 10 players for each position heading into Week 8's slate of games with projected stats.

There will also be two spots for players who should not be anywhere near your starting lineup this weekend and who should be resting their laurels on the bench.

Note: For running backs, only rushing yards are accounted for in projections, not receiving. For quarterbacks, only passing yards are accounted for, not rushing.

Week 8 Quarterback Projections

1. Tom Brady (New England Patriots) vs. Los Angeles Chargers: 300 passing yards, 3 TD (Start)

2. Carson Wentz (Philadelphia Eagles) vs. San Francisco 49ers: 290 passing yards, 3 TD (Start)

3. Drew Brees (New Orleans Saints) vs. Chicago Bears: 275 passing yards, 2 TD (Start)

4. Cam Newton (Carolina Panthers) vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 270 passing yards, 3 TD, 2 INT (Start)

5. Russell Wilson (Seattle Seahawks) vs. Houston Texans: 242 passing yards, 2 TD (Start)

6. Dak Prescott (Dallas Cowboys) vs. Washington Redskins: 240 passing yards, 2 TD (Start)

7. Philip Rivers (Los Angeles Chargers) vs. New England Patriots: 236 passing yards, 2 TD (Start)

8. Deshaun Watson (Houston Texans) vs. Seattle Seahawks: 230 passing yards, 2 TD, 1 INT (Start)

9. Andy Dalton (Cincinnati Bengals) vs. Indianapolis Colts: 227 passing yards, 2 TD, 1 INT (Start)

10. Matt Ryan (Atlanta Falcons) vs. New York Jets: 266 passing yards, 1 TD (Start)

-- Jameis Winston (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) vs. Carolina Panthers: 248 passing yards, 1 TD, 1 INT (Sit)

-- Jacoby Brissett (Indianapolis Colts) vs. Cincinnati Bengals: 214 passing yards, 1 TD, 2 INT (Sit)

Analysis

Al Bello/Getty Images

That's right, Carson Wentz is the No. 2 fantasy quarterback this week.

A spot that has usually been reserved for the likes of Matt Ryan (more on that in a minute), the No. 2 ranking behind Tom Brady is not to be overlooked. Wentz has played like an MVP candidate this season and is coming off one of the most impressive showings of his young career in Week 7.

In Week 8, he has a friendly matchup against the San Francisco 49ers, who have given up the second-most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks this season. Loaded with weapons on the outside, including tight end Zach Ertz, Wentz could put on a show this week and keep the Eagles undefeated streak rolling.

Now, let's go back to Ryan.

Something's off in Atlanta. Whether it's the play-calling or the scheme, it's toxic for Ryan's fantasy value. He has been demoted to a borderline starter in Week 8 against a favorable matchup in the New York Jets because of his inconsistency under center this season.

In fact, the only consistent thing Ryan has done all season has underperform, scoring less than 17.94 fantasy points in every game this season.

Week 8 Wide Receiver Projections

1. Antonio Brown (Pittsburgh Steelers) vs. Detroit Lions: 101 receiving yards, 2 TD (Start)

2. Julio Jones (Atlanta Falcons) vs. New York Jets: 97 receiving yards, 1 TD (Start)

3. A.J. Green (Cincinnati Bengals) vs. Indianapolis Colts: 93 receiving yards, 1 TD (Start)

4. Brandin Cooks (New England Patriots) vs. Los Angeles Chargers: 80 receiving yards, 1 TD (Start)

5. DeAndre Hopkins (Houston Texans) vs. Seattle Seahawks: 77 receiving yards, 1 TD (Start)

6. Mike Evans (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) vs. Carolina Panthers: 112 receiving yards (Start)

7. Keenan Allen (Los Angeles Chargers) vs. New England Patriots: 89 receiving yards (Start)

8. Michael Thomas (New Orleans Saints) vs. Chicago Bears: 84 receiving yards (Start)

9. Dez Bryant (Dallas Cowboys) vs. Washington Redskins: 73 receiving yards (Start)

10. Alshon Jeffery (Philadelphia Eagles) vs. San Francisco 49ers: 69 receiving yards (Start)

-- Chris Hogan (New England Patriots) vs. Los Angeles Chargers: 41 receiving yards (Sit)

-- T.Y. Hilton (Indianapolis Colts) vs. Cincinnati Bengals: 37 receiving yards (Sit)

Analysis

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

While Ryan may continue to struggle this week, it was nice to see Julio Jones back to usual self after a slow start to the season.

Jones was a man among boys against the Patriots last week, racking up 99 yards on nine receptions and a touchdown.

It was, arguably, the best performance of the season for Jones, and going up against the Jets this weekend that has surrendered the eighth-most fantasy points to opposing receivers this season, there's a big opportunity for Jones to keep this hot streak going heading into the second half of the season.

If you're still playing T.Y. Hilton every week, you're basically waving the white flag to your matchup.

There's nothing wrong with the way Hilton is playing. In fact, he's probably doing better than most receivers, given the current state of the Colts offense. With that, we'll keep this one short and sweet. Until Luck comes back from injury, Hilton is—at best—a flex option in your starting lineup and can't be trusted.

Week 8 Running Back Projections

1. Le'Veon Bell (Pittsburgh Steelers) vs. Detroit Lions: 84 rushing yards, 2 TD (Start)

2. Ezekiel Elliott (Dallas Cowboys) vs. Washington Redskins: 104 rushing yards, 1 TD (Start)

3. Kareem Hunt (Kansas City Chiefs) vs. Denver Broncos: 86 rushing yards, 1 TD (Start)

4. LeSean McCoy (Buffalo Bills) vs. Oakland Raiders: 79 rushing yards, 1 TD (Start)

5. Devonta Freeman (Atlanta Falcons) vs. New York Jets: 73 rushing yards, 1 TD (Start)

6. Melvin Gordon (Los Angeles Chargers) vs. New England Patriots: 85 rushing yards (Start)

7. Jordan Howard (Chicago Bears) vs. New Orleans Saints: 71 rushing yards (Start)

8. Mark Ingram (New Orleans Saints) vs. Chicago Bears: 65 rushing yards (Start)

9. Jerick McKinnon (Minnesota Vikings) vs. Cleveland Browns: 62 rushing yards (Start)

10. LeGarrette Blount (Philadelphia Eagles) vs. San Francisco 49ers: 62 rushing yards (Start)

-- Lamar Miller (Houston Texans) vs. Seattle Seahawks: 58 rushing yards (Sit)

-- Carlos Hyde (San Francisco 49ers) vs. Philadelphia Eagles: 46 rushing yards (Sit)

Analysis

Michael Zagaris/Getty Images

Is Ezekiel Elliott playing or not?

That's the only question that matters to fantasy owners this week. And fortunately for his owners, he will suit up this weekend against the Redskins and will be a No. 1 running back anytime he's on the field. With the exception of the Denver Broncos game earlier this season, Elliott has been fantasy gold.

His best performance came just last week against the 49ers when he ran for 147 yards on 27 carries with two touchdowns. It doesn't get much better than that. The Redskins defense has conceded the 11th-most fantasy points to opposing running backs this season, so the potential is there for Elliott to eat up yards this weekend.

Similar to Hilton's situation in Indianapolis, Carlos Hyde is having a tough go of it in San Francisco despite his solid rushing totals.

Hyde has been some fairly decent volume for a running back and has racked up 428 rushing yards through seven games. But the problem with playing Hyde is that you're hoping for a close game to keep his carries coming on a consistent basis, and the 49ers just can't stay competitive this season.

Heading into a matchup against the Eagles, who own the NFL's best run defense and an offense that could make this game a cricket score in the first half, Hyde's outlook isn't good if the 49ers are forced to throw the ball on Sunday.

Week 8 Tight End Projections

1. Rob Gronkowski (New England Patriots) vs. Los Angeles Chargers: 93 receiving yards, 1 TD (Start)

2. Travis Kelce (Kansas City Chiefs) vs. Denver Broncos: 81 receiving yards, 1 TD (Start)

3. Zach Ertz (Philadelphia Eagles) vs. San Francisco 49ers: 74 receiving yards, 1 TD (Start)

4. Jimmy Graham (Seattle Seahawks) vs. Houston Texans: 72 receiving yards, 1 TD (Start)

5. Hunter Henry (Los Angeles Chargers) vs. New England Patriots: 86 receiving yards (Start)

6. Kyle Rudolph (Minnesota Vikings) vs. Cleveland Browns: 72 receiving yards (Start)

7. Austin Seferian-Jenkins (New York Jets) vs. Atlanta Falcons: 67 receiving yards (Start)

8. Cameron Brate (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) vs. Carolina Panthers: 62 receiving yards (Start)

9. Jordan Reed (Washington Redskins) vs. Dallas Cowboys: 59 receiving yards (Start)

10. Jared Cook (Oakland Raiders) vs. Buffalo Bills: 54 receiving yards (Start)

-- Jack Doyle (Indianapolis Colts) vs. Cincinnati Bengals: 33 receiving yards (Sit)

-- O.J. Howard (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) vs. Carolina Panthers: 27 receiving yards (Sit)

Analysis

Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

It's been difficult to get a read on Rob Gronkowski this season, but he's still a bona fide No. 1 tight end in fantasy this week no matter what.

Coming off a 51-yard, three-catch game in Week 7, Gronkowski owners might feel a bit hard done by after his two touchdown performance in Week 6. Going up against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 8, the matchup looks tough on paper as the Chargers give up the second-fewest fantasy points to opposing tight ends.

But is that really going to stop you from starting Gronkowski this week? I thought not.

As for who should be benched this week, look no further than rookie tight end O.J. Howard.

The Tampa Bay rookie has all the physical tools and is in a pass-happy offense. Unfortunately for him and his fantasy owners, things just haven't gone smoothly during his debut campaign.

Up until Week 7, Howard five total receptions on the season. And during his Week 7 matchup against the Bills, Howard went off for six catches, 98 yards and two scores—by far the best performance of his career.

But that was just one game, and that's not enough to justify a starting spot in your lineup unless you're desperate. Like really desperate.

The Panthers linebackers are known for their pass coverage abilities, particularly Luke Kuechly, who looks like he'll suit up this weekend against the Buccaneers, according to the Charlotte Observer's Joseph Person.

All in all, leave Howard on the bench this weekend. If he performs well, then we'll come back to the drawing board next week. But until that time comes, he's not worthy.

All stats and projections are courtesy of Yahoo Sports.