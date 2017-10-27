Manchester United Manager Jose Mourinho Reportedly 'Losing Faith' in Luke Shaw

Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw could be coming to the end of his Old Trafford career following reports manager Jose Mourinho is "losing faith" with the England international.

Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News added Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino is interested in re-signing Shaw, whom he managed for 18 months while at former club Southampton.

Numerous injury setbacks have limited Shaw's involvement at United since moving to the club in 2014, but it's also acknowledged that Mourinho has in the past "despaired" at his defending and is assessing his options.

Reports of Mourinho's waning confidence in the player have emerged at the same time quotes from Shaw praising ex-Saints boss Pochettino in football writer Guillem Balague's new book, Brave New World, came about, per Luckhurst:

United are at the same time said to be interested in a deal for Tottenham left-back Danny Rose, who was at the centre of controversy when he criticised Spurs' wage structure in an interview with The Sun several months ago.

Shaw is yet to make a senior start for the Red Devils this season and hasn't featured in the Premier League at all this term, with Ashley Young, Daley Blind and Matteo Darmian sharing left-back responsibilities of late.

While his involvement has been limited largely to the Carabao Cup and the reserves, Shaw's online profile recently gave the impression he's willing to fight for his place:

Mourinho will take some convincing if he's to hand the starting left-back role to Shaw on any long-term basis, and it's important to note it was predecessor Louis van Gaal who brought the defender to Old Trafford.

United paid £35 million to acquire Shaw's services from Southampton a little more than three years ago, and blogger Liam Canning recently asked if the club were better off cutting their losses:

The 22-year-old has missed a total of 94 matches through injury since joining United, per Transfermarkt, although more than half of those were due to the broken leg he suffered near the beginning of the 2015-16 season.

The remainder of this season may be all the time Shaw has to convince Mourinho he's the man to entrust with the starting role moving forward, while Tottenham could offer an outlet should they look to offload him.