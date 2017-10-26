Alex Collins, Jeremy Maclin and More Fantasy Reaction from Dolphins vs. Ravens

Gail Burton/Associated Press

The Baltimore Ravens left little doubt Thursday with a 40-0 victory over the Miami Dolphins at M&T Bank Stadium, and fantasy players with members of the victors on their team were celebrating.

Running back Alex Collins and wide receiver Jeremy Maclin rewarded those who started them, but the same cannot be said of the Dolphins' combination of Jay Ajayi and Jarvis Landry. Miami's offensive go-to players turned in disappearing acts and put fantasy players in an early hole entering the meat of the Week 8 schedule.

Here is a fantasy breakdown for some of Thursday's primary players.

Alex Collins Shows Flashes

Collins had zero touchdowns and zero catches this season entering Thursday's contest, so it's not as if he's been a fantasy superstar.

However, he outgained Javorius Allen 113-55 and saw more carries with 18 to 17. Jamey Eisenberg of CBS Sports called for even more carries for the Arkansas product:

Collins has been seeing more of those opportunities as of late considering he had single-digit carries in each of the first three games this year but double digits in the last four. He also posted 5.9 yards per carry on the season before Thursday's impressive totals, so he is taking advantage of his chances.

Dave Richard of CBS Sports foreshadowed welcome news for those looking for Collins to finally find the end zone:

It's not as if Allen or a healthy Terrance West are dominant forces blocking Collins from emerging as the primary back. Collins is worth flex consideration moving forward as he continues to see more carries, especially behind an offensive line Football Outsiders ranked as the seventh-best run-blocking unit before Thursday's contest.

Jeremy Maclin Finds the End Zone

Fantasy players with Maclin have been waiting for a breakout showing this year, and he provided the opening touchdown with a 34-yard reception and three catches for 53 yards:

Mike Wallace led Baltimore in receiving yards entering Thursday's game but was out with a concussion, per Edward Lee of the Baltimore Sun. The setback elevated Maclin's role, and he delivered as a dangerous deep threat, as ESPN Stats & Info illustrated:

Maclin caught a touchdown in each of the first two games but averaged just 25.75 yards per game in his previous four contests. He hasn't resembled the player who topped 1,000 receiving yards two straight years in 2014 and 2015 for the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs.

As with most receivers, Maclin's long-term fantasy viability is directly tied to the availability of his quarterback. The Ravens announced Joe Flacco suffered a concussion after a vicious hit from Kiko Alonso.

Given Flacco's status and Maclin's lack of production this season, the receiver isn't worth starting in the immediate future but is still someone to hold onto with the hopes Thursday's touchdown was a sign of things to come.

Dolphins Playmakers Missing in Action

Ajayi never had a chance in Thursday's contest.

Football Outsiders ranks the Dolphins offensive line 28th in the league in run blocking, and Miami fell behind early and never had the opportunity to establish the run. Ajayi finished with 13 carries for 23 yards as well as four catches for 18 yards on four targets, and Mike Clay of ESPN placed the blame for the lackluster showing on the offensive line:

As for Landry (five catches for 33 yards), it is easy to point to the absence of Jay Cuter for Thursday's issues. That is especially the case since he still saw 12 targets.

Cutler was out with cracked ribs, but Adam Schefter of ESPN reported he's expected to return for the Dolphins' next contest against the Oakland Raiders. Given Matt Moore's performance (25-of-44 for 176 yards and two pick-sixes), it will be a welcome return for fantasy players with Landry.

Kevin Patra of NFL.com pointed out how poorly things went for Landry with Moore under center:

These are still two marquee players considering Ajayi had 1,272 rushing yards last year and Landry topped 1,100 receiving yards in each of the last two seasons. Drastic actions like cutting either are not recommended, but they are no longer automatic starts for those fantasy players with wide receiver and running back depth considering the Dolphins offensive problems.