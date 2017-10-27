    Fantasy Football Week 8 Rankings: Projections and Matchups to Love

    Atlanta Falcons running back Devonta Freeman dives for yardage against the Detroit Lions during an NFL football game in Detroit, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017. Atlanta won 30-26. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
    It's all about the fantasy football matchups in Week 8 of the NFL season. 

    Owners saw this plain enough on the latest edition of Thursday Night Football. Even over the course of a 40-0 defeat at the hands of the Baltimore Ravens, Kenny Stills of the Miami Dolphins posted a solid scoring day thanks to the matchup, even in the face of a third-string quarterback getting him the ball. 

    Of course, the on-paper outlook doesn't always work out so well. But knowing the matchups is one part of a much bigger picture necessary to pick up wins, so let's rank the top positions based on 12-team Yahoo leagues. 

          

    Week 8 Schedule

    Minnesota at Cleveland

    Atlanta at N.Y. Jets 

    Carolina at Tampa Bay 

    Chicago at New Orleans

    Indianapolis at Cincinnati 

    L.A. Chargers at New England 

    Oakland at Buffalo

    San Francisco at Philadelphia 

    Houston at Seattle 

    Dallas at Washington

    Pittsburgh at Detroit

    Denver at Kansas City 

            

    Quarterbacks

    PlayerProjected Points
    Tom Brady22
    Kirk Cousins20
    Carson Wentz19
    Andy Dalton18
    Drew Brees17
    Russell Wilson17
    Cam Newton16
    Dak Prescott15
    Philip Rivers15
    Matt Ryan15
    Deshaun Watson14
    Jameis Winston12
    Tyrod Taylor12
    Alex Smith12
    Derek Carr12
    Author's projections. *If he plays.

    It's a Carson Wentz sort of week. 

    The Philadelphia Eagles quarterback joins the usual suspects as an obvious top scorer coming off a 32.02-point outburst via four passing touchdowns. 

    Wentz figures to regress, sure, though it's important to point out he's now thrown 11 touchdowns over his last three games while scoring a minimum of 21.38 points. Week 8 looks like it won't stunt his production too much thanks to a game against the San Francisco 49ers, the team allowing the second-most points to opposing quarterbacks on average. 

    While a bit riskier, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton also looks like a great option as he heads into a game against the Indianapolis Colts. 

    Those Colts permit the sixth-most points to quarterbacks on the season and don't have anyone who can stick with A.J. Green. Dalton has a high of 28.34 points this year but has been erratic mostly due to odd coaching decisions and tough matchups. 

    This gift of a scenario would be hard for any coaching staff to flub, though, making Dalton a top streaming target. 

           

    Running Backs

    PlayerProjected Points
    Le'Veon Bell20
    Ezekiel Elliott19
    Devonta Freeman19
    Kareem Hunt18
    Melvin Gordon17
    LeSean McCoy17
    Chris Thompson15
    Jordan Howard14
    Jerick McKinnon13
    Carlos Hyde12
    Christian McCaffrey12
    Alvin Kamara12
    Mark Ingram12
    Joe Mixon11
    Lamar Miller11
    LeGarrette Blount11
    Duke Johnson11
    Doug Martin11
    Ameer Abdullah10
    Tevin Coleman10
    Dion Lewis10
    C.J. Anderson10
    Bilal Powell8
    Jalen Richard8
    Latavius Murray8
    Author's projections. *If he plays.

    It's a tough week for running backs from a matchup perspective, with a few of the worst teams against the spot on bye. 

    Still, guys like Atlanta Falcons running back Devonta Freeman sit in great spots and can help ease some concern. 

    Freeman hasn't scored double digits since Week 3, yet a game against the New York Jets should mean stellar production considering they cough up the eighth-most points to backs this year. 

    On paper, the Falcons should look to get ahead on the road against a dangerous Jets team and then ride the ground game. Most of those totes should go Freeman's direction. 

    This sort of week also inflates a name like Chris Thompson of the Washington Redskins. Arguably the league's best pass-catching back, Thompson already has five trips to double digits this year, including two outbursts north of 22 points. 

    Thompson now gets the Dallas Cowboys, a team ranking in the middle of the pack against backs, yet one that struggles mightily against receiving options like Thompson.

             

    Wide Receivers

    PlayerProjected Points
    Antonio Brown20
    A.J. Green20
    Julio Jones18
    Mike Evans16
    Kelvin Benjamin15
    Michael Thomas14
    Keenan Allen14
    Alshon Jeffery14
    Doug Baldwin13
    Tyreek Hill13
    Michael Crabtree12
    Chris Hogan12
    Dez Bryant12
    T.Y. Hilton12
    Brandin Cooks11
    Tedd Ginn11
    Adam Thielen11
    DeAndre Hopkins11
    Pierre Garcon11
    Devin Funchess10
    Amari Cooper10
    Nelson Agholor9
    Marvin Jones9
    DeSean Jackson8
    Demaryius Thomas8
    Stefon Diggs8
    Will Fuller8
    Jermaine Kearse7
    Tyler Lockett7
    Mohamed Sanu 7
    Author's projections. *If he plays.

    Other than highlighting a guy like the aforementioned Green, this is a big week for big names who don't always produce. 

    Kelvin Benjamin is a good example. The Carolina Panthers wideout has only scored in double digits twice this year, yet owners are well aware of the damage he can do when given chances. He's seen plenty of those lately, with six or more targets in each of his past three outings. 

    With Greg Olsen sidelined, Benjamin once again figures to be a top option against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a team coughing up the second-most points to wideouts this year. 

    Another option like this making an appearance near the top of the charts this week is Los Angeles Chargers wideout Keenan Allen. 

    Normally only a boon in points-per-reception (PPR) leagues, Allen is a safe gamble in standard formats as well against a New England Patriots defense allowing the fourth-most points to the position. 

    With the Chargers likely playing from behind, the fact Allen has double-digit target tallies in four games this year and no fewer than seven in each game outright speaks volumes to the value he presents owners this week. 

               

    Tight Ends

    PlayerProjected Points
    Rob Gronkowski11
    Zach Ertz PHI11
    Travis Kelce10
    Kyle Rudolph10
    Austin Seferian-Jenkins10
    Tyler Kroft9
    Kyle Rudolph9
    Jimmy Graham8
    Cameron Brate8
    Jason Witten7
    Jordan Reed7
    Jared Cook7
    Jack Doyle7
    Zach Miller6
    George Kittle6
    Author's projections. *If he plays.

    Look at what a matchup against the Cleveland Browns can do for a player. 

    Minnesota Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph has had a quiet season, scoring in double digits once and reaching the endzone twice. Yet his outlook does a complete 180 against a Browns defense allowing the third-most points to the spot. 

    These Browns have coughed up huge games to Jesse James and Tyler Kroft. Considering Rudolph has a minimum of seven targets in each of his past three outings, he looks like a lock for a big day. 

    Wentz's favorite target, Zach Ertz, hasn't had any problems gaining attention. He's sitting on three consecutive performances of at least 12.1 points and has four touchdowns over the same span. 

    Like Wentz, a regression only seems natural—but he's playing the 49ers. The defense does rank among the best in the league against the position, but playing against names like Luke Wilson, Derek Carrier, Jermaine Gresham and Brandon Williams tends to inflate numbers. 

              

    Defense/Special Teams

    UnitProjected Points
    Minnesota Vikings11
    Cincinnati Bengals10
    Philadelphia Eagles9
    Kansas City Chiefs9
    Pittsburgh Steelers8
    Denver Broncos7
    New Orleans Saints7
    Seattle Seahawks6
    Buffalo Bills6
    Carolina Panthers6
    Author's projections.

    Those Vikings are the latest fortunate enough to capitalize on the quarterback carousel in Cleveland. 

    Browns quarterbacks have already thrown seven touchdowns against 17 interceptions, which is nothing but a good thing for a Vikings defense boasting 21 sacks and seven interceptions entering the contest. 

    The woeful state of the Browns offense has helped four units post double-digit production and none fewer than six points. Over the past two outings alone, opposing defenses have combined for 34 points. 

    Expect one of the league's better defenses to keep the trend alive. 

            

    Kickers

    PlayerProjected Points
    Stephen Gostkowski10
    Jake Elliott10
    Harrison Butker9
    Matt Bryant9
    Chris Boswell8
    Wil Lutz7
    Kai Forbath7
    Randy Bullock6
    Matt Prater6
    Steven Hauschka6
    Author's projections.

    The Jake Elliott show isn't going to stop now, folks. 

    The Eagles' rookie kicker with four conversions from more than 50 yards out has scored at least 10 points in each of his past five games, including an outing of 19 points. 

    Elliott figures to have plenty of chances against a 49ers team allowing the fifth-most points to kickers this year. Though really, Elliott has started to become a matchup-free play. 

    But a little insurance with a cupcake here makes the rookie one of the top kickers to know.

                

    All scoring info, points-against info and ownership stats courtesy of Yahoo standard leagues. 

