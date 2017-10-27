Fantasy Football Week 8 Rankings: Projections and Matchups to Love

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

It's all about the fantasy football matchups in Week 8 of the NFL season.

Owners saw this plain enough on the latest edition of Thursday Night Football. Even over the course of a 40-0 defeat at the hands of the Baltimore Ravens, Kenny Stills of the Miami Dolphins posted a solid scoring day thanks to the matchup, even in the face of a third-string quarterback getting him the ball.

Of course, the on-paper outlook doesn't always work out so well. But knowing the matchups is one part of a much bigger picture necessary to pick up wins, so let's rank the top positions based on 12-team Yahoo leagues.

Week 8 Schedule

Minnesota at Cleveland

Atlanta at N.Y. Jets

Carolina at Tampa Bay

Chicago at New Orleans

Indianapolis at Cincinnati

L.A. Chargers at New England

Oakland at Buffalo

San Francisco at Philadelphia

Houston at Seattle

Dallas at Washington

Pittsburgh at Detroit

Denver at Kansas City

Quarterbacks

Player Projected Points Tom Brady 22 Kirk Cousins 20 Carson Wentz 19 Andy Dalton 18 Drew Brees 17 Russell Wilson 17 Cam Newton 16 Dak Prescott 15 Philip Rivers 15 Matt Ryan 15 Deshaun Watson 14 Jameis Winston 12 Tyrod Taylor 12 Alex Smith 12 Derek Carr 12 Author's projections. *If he plays.

It's a Carson Wentz sort of week.

The Philadelphia Eagles quarterback joins the usual suspects as an obvious top scorer coming off a 32.02-point outburst via four passing touchdowns.

Wentz figures to regress, sure, though it's important to point out he's now thrown 11 touchdowns over his last three games while scoring a minimum of 21.38 points. Week 8 looks like it won't stunt his production too much thanks to a game against the San Francisco 49ers, the team allowing the second-most points to opposing quarterbacks on average.

While a bit riskier, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton also looks like a great option as he heads into a game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Those Colts permit the sixth-most points to quarterbacks on the season and don't have anyone who can stick with A.J. Green. Dalton has a high of 28.34 points this year but has been erratic mostly due to odd coaching decisions and tough matchups.

This gift of a scenario would be hard for any coaching staff to flub, though, making Dalton a top streaming target.

Running Backs

Player Projected Points Le'Veon Bell 20 Ezekiel Elliott 19 Devonta Freeman 19 Kareem Hunt 18 Melvin Gordon 17 LeSean McCoy 17 Chris Thompson 15 Jordan Howard 14 Jerick McKinnon 13 Carlos Hyde 12 Christian McCaffrey 12 Alvin Kamara 12 Mark Ingram 12 Joe Mixon 11 Lamar Miller 11 LeGarrette Blount 11 Duke Johnson 11 Doug Martin 11 Ameer Abdullah 10 Tevin Coleman 10 Dion Lewis 10 C.J. Anderson 10 Bilal Powell 8 Jalen Richard 8 Latavius Murray 8 Author's projections. *If he plays.

It's a tough week for running backs from a matchup perspective, with a few of the worst teams against the spot on bye.

Still, guys like Atlanta Falcons running back Devonta Freeman sit in great spots and can help ease some concern.

Freeman hasn't scored double digits since Week 3, yet a game against the New York Jets should mean stellar production considering they cough up the eighth-most points to backs this year.

On paper, the Falcons should look to get ahead on the road against a dangerous Jets team and then ride the ground game. Most of those totes should go Freeman's direction.

This sort of week also inflates a name like Chris Thompson of the Washington Redskins. Arguably the league's best pass-catching back, Thompson already has five trips to double digits this year, including two outbursts north of 22 points.

Thompson now gets the Dallas Cowboys, a team ranking in the middle of the pack against backs, yet one that struggles mightily against receiving options like Thompson.

Wide Receivers

Player Projected Points Antonio Brown 20 A.J. Green 20 Julio Jones 18 Mike Evans 16 Kelvin Benjamin 15 Michael Thomas 14 Keenan Allen 14 Alshon Jeffery 14 Doug Baldwin 13 Tyreek Hill 13 Michael Crabtree 12 Chris Hogan 12 Dez Bryant 12 T.Y. Hilton 12 Brandin Cooks 11 Tedd Ginn 11 Adam Thielen 11 DeAndre Hopkins 11 Pierre Garcon 11 Devin Funchess 10 Amari Cooper 10 Nelson Agholor 9 Marvin Jones 9 DeSean Jackson 8 Demaryius Thomas 8 Stefon Diggs 8 Will Fuller 8 Jermaine Kearse 7 Tyler Lockett 7 Mohamed Sanu 7 Author's projections. *If he plays.

Other than highlighting a guy like the aforementioned Green, this is a big week for big names who don't always produce.

Kelvin Benjamin is a good example. The Carolina Panthers wideout has only scored in double digits twice this year, yet owners are well aware of the damage he can do when given chances. He's seen plenty of those lately, with six or more targets in each of his past three outings.

With Greg Olsen sidelined, Benjamin once again figures to be a top option against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a team coughing up the second-most points to wideouts this year.

Another option like this making an appearance near the top of the charts this week is Los Angeles Chargers wideout Keenan Allen.

Normally only a boon in points-per-reception (PPR) leagues, Allen is a safe gamble in standard formats as well against a New England Patriots defense allowing the fourth-most points to the position.

With the Chargers likely playing from behind, the fact Allen has double-digit target tallies in four games this year and no fewer than seven in each game outright speaks volumes to the value he presents owners this week.

Tight Ends

Player Projected Points Rob Gronkowski 11 Zach Ertz PHI 11 Travis Kelce 10 Kyle Rudolph 10 Austin Seferian-Jenkins 10 Tyler Kroft 9 Kyle Rudolph 9 Jimmy Graham 8 Cameron Brate 8 Jason Witten 7 Jordan Reed 7 Jared Cook 7 Jack Doyle 7 Zach Miller 6 George Kittle 6 Author's projections. *If he plays.

Look at what a matchup against the Cleveland Browns can do for a player.

Minnesota Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph has had a quiet season, scoring in double digits once and reaching the endzone twice. Yet his outlook does a complete 180 against a Browns defense allowing the third-most points to the spot.

These Browns have coughed up huge games to Jesse James and Tyler Kroft. Considering Rudolph has a minimum of seven targets in each of his past three outings, he looks like a lock for a big day.

Wentz's favorite target, Zach Ertz, hasn't had any problems gaining attention. He's sitting on three consecutive performances of at least 12.1 points and has four touchdowns over the same span.

Like Wentz, a regression only seems natural—but he's playing the 49ers. The defense does rank among the best in the league against the position, but playing against names like Luke Wilson, Derek Carrier, Jermaine Gresham and Brandon Williams tends to inflate numbers.

Defense/Special Teams

Unit Projected Points Minnesota Vikings 11 Cincinnati Bengals 10 Philadelphia Eagles 9 Kansas City Chiefs 9 Pittsburgh Steelers 8 Denver Broncos 7 New Orleans Saints 7 Seattle Seahawks 6 Buffalo Bills 6 Carolina Panthers 6 Author's projections.

Those Vikings are the latest fortunate enough to capitalize on the quarterback carousel in Cleveland.

Browns quarterbacks have already thrown seven touchdowns against 17 interceptions, which is nothing but a good thing for a Vikings defense boasting 21 sacks and seven interceptions entering the contest.

The woeful state of the Browns offense has helped four units post double-digit production and none fewer than six points. Over the past two outings alone, opposing defenses have combined for 34 points.

Expect one of the league's better defenses to keep the trend alive.

Kickers

Player Projected Points Stephen Gostkowski 10 Jake Elliott 10 Harrison Butker 9 Matt Bryant 9 Chris Boswell 8 Wil Lutz 7 Kai Forbath 7 Randy Bullock 6 Matt Prater 6 Steven Hauschka 6 Author's projections.

The Jake Elliott show isn't going to stop now, folks.

The Eagles' rookie kicker with four conversions from more than 50 yards out has scored at least 10 points in each of his past five games, including an outing of 19 points.

Elliott figures to have plenty of chances against a 49ers team allowing the fifth-most points to kickers this year. Though really, Elliott has started to become a matchup-free play.

But a little insurance with a cupcake here makes the rookie one of the top kickers to know.

All scoring info, points-against info and ownership stats courtesy of Yahoo standard leagues.