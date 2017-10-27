NHL Rumors: Buzz Surrounding Evander Kane, Vadim Shipachyov, More

Chris Knight/Associated Press

The Buffalo Sabres are not sure what to do about left wing Evander Kane. The power forward is off to a sharp start, with six goals and five assists through his first 11 games this season, but consistency has never been his strong suit.

The Sabres are going to either make the decision to sign him to a new contract or move him to a team that could use a player with size, strength and skill because Kane is in the last year of his contract in Buffalo. He is earning $6 million this season.

NHL insider Darren Dreger reported on TSN 690 in Montreal that he has heard from a Western Conference team that would be interested in acquiring Kane and that team wanted to know whether the Sabres want to re-sign him (h/t FanRag Sports' Chris Nichols). Dreger believes that if Buffalo decides it wants to bring him back, it probably wouldn't offer more than a three-year deal.

With six- and seven-year deals becoming quite common, three years might not appeal to Kane. If he makes it clear he needs a long-term deal, the Sabres might be more interested in trading him than keeping him.

Unless the Sabres are in contention for a playoff spot by the midway point in the season, it seems likely they would be willing to trade Kane.

The Vegas Golden Knights are an incredible story, boasting a 7-1-0 record through their first eight games. They have not looked anything like a first-year expansion team.

Still, general manager George McPhee will have decisions to make as the season progresses, and the biggest decision may have to do with high-scoring forward James Neal. Many contending teams would love to have a big, strong power forward who can pump in goals with regularity.

McPhee does not have to worry about that scenario just yet. However, the Knights have let Vadim Shipachyov's representatives know he is free to look for a potential deal.

Hockey insider Elliotte Friedman tweeted that the feeling around the team is that Shipachyov is not a good fit for Vegas. The Russian has played three games for the Golden Knights and has one goal and no assists.

The 6'1", 190-pound center has been sent to the Chicago Wolves of the American Hockey League, and it's clear the 30-year-old is unhappy about his role with the organization.

The Los Angeles Kings have gotten off to an eye-opening 8-1-1 start, and they are sitting atop the Pacific Division. The Kings blanked the Montreal Canadiens 4-0 on the road Thursday night, and they are firing on all cylinders.

However, there are questions inside the organization about whether the team has enough scoring power from its core forwards. Pierre LeBrun reported on a segment of TSN Insider Trading (h/t podcast The Bannermen on Twitter) that the Kings could be willing to deal either Jake Muzzin or Alec Martinez if they come to the conclusion that scoring help is needed.

Muzzin and Martinez are core defenseman, and either one of them would have substantial value in a trade. If the Kings could get a 30-goal scorer, they may be willing to lose one of those defensemen to get him.